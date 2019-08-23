Henrik Larsson quits as Helsingborg manager after two months due to verbal abuse from fans

HENRIK LARSSON HAS left his role as manager of Swedish side Helsingborg after just two months having been on the receiving end of abuse from supporters.

The 47-year-old was appointed in June, but has departed following his side’s Swedish Cup exit to lower-league side Oskarshamns AIK, just his eighth game back in charge after a previous spell in 2015/16.

The former Celtic, Man United and Barcelona striker retired from playing in 2013 and has enjoyed coaching positions with a number of Swedish club sides including Landskrona, Högaborgs, Falkenbergs and Ängelholms.

Larsson began his prolific playing career with Helsingborg back in the 1990s, scoring 50 goals in 56 appearances, but club chairman Krister Azelius said verbal abuse suffered after yesterday’s defeat has resulted in his departure.

“It is extremely sad that it has come to this,” the chairman said. ”We take verbal abuse very serious and will get to the bottom of this.”

Murray joins Bernard and Gavan with all the latest from training camp in Portugal, including a concerning update on Joey Carbery’s fitness. Plus, BBC Scotland’s Tom English explains why the Scots have a negative perception of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!