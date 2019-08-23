This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Henrik Larsson quits as Helsingborg manager after two months due to verbal abuse from fans

The 47-year-old oversaw eight games in charge during his second spell as manager.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 23 Aug 2019, 3:24 PM
52 minutes ago 1,881 Views 1 Comment
Larsson was unveiled as Helsingborg manager in June.
Larsson was unveiled as Helsingborg manager in June.
Image: Imago/PA Images

HENRIK LARSSON HAS left his role as manager of Swedish side Helsingborg after just two months having been on the receiving end of abuse from supporters.

The 47-year-old was appointed in June, but has departed following his side’s Swedish Cup exit to lower-league side Oskarshamns AIK, just his eighth game back in charge after a previous spell in 2015/16.

The former Celtic, Man United and Barcelona striker retired from playing in 2013 and has enjoyed coaching positions with a number of Swedish club sides including Landskrona, Högaborgs, Falkenbergs and Ängelholms.

Larsson began his prolific playing career with Helsingborg back in the 1990s, scoring 50 goals in 56 appearances, but club chairman Krister Azelius said verbal abuse suffered after yesterday’s defeat has resulted in his departure.

“It is extremely sad that it has come to this,” the chairman said. ”We take verbal abuse very serious and will get to the bottom of this.”

