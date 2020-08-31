This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Arsenal allow Mkhitaryan to join Roma on free transfer

He played 59 times for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

By Press Association Monday 31 Aug 2020, 7:26 PM
Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring a goal for Roma.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN HAS left Arsenal to join Roma on a permanent deal.

The Armenia midfielder had his contract with the Gunners terminated by mutual consent, allowing him to join the Serie A club on a free transfer.

A statement from the Gunners read: “Everyone at Arsenal thanks Micki for his contribution to the club and wishes him all the best for his future with Roma.”

Mkhitaryan began last season at Arsenal, playing in three games before joining Roma on loan in September.

He scored nine goals and contributed five assists in 22 Serie A appearances during the 2019-20 campaign.

That deal was initially due to expire at the end of June but the clubs agreed a short-term extension to cover the end of the coronavirus-hit season.

The 31-year-old moved to Arsenal from Manchester United in January 2018 as part of the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez head to to Old Trafford. He played 59 times for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

Mkhitaryan thanked former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger as he said goodbye to the club.

He wrote on Twitter: “I‘m delighted to announce that I’ve permanently joined the #giallorossi.

“I‘d like to thank @Arsenal, its personnel & the millions of #gunners all [of] whom supported me over the past 1,5Y. A special thanks to A. Wenger for having brought me to the club and for his trust in me.”

