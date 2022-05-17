19-year-old sensation Arundell called up to England squad by Jones

HENRY ARUNDELL HAS appeared in a senior England squad for the first time as Eddie Jones picks a 36-strong training group with next month’s Barbarians fixture in mind.

Arundell has set the Premiership alight with his sensational running skills, as well as scoring a wonder try against Toulon in the Challenge Cup recently, and the 19-year-old London Irish fullback has been tipped as a bolter to make the 2023 World Cup.

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola makes a surprise return to the England squad and is joined in the group for the three-day training camp by Owen Farrell, Joe Cokanasiga, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson and Jack Willis, who all missed the Six Nations through injury.

A number of senior players, including Henry Slade, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler, have been omitted but are expected to be involved in the three-Test series against Australia in July.

“We’re going to use this camp as an opportunity to prepare a base game for the Barbarians fixture and for a really important Australia tour,” said Jones.

“We’ll focus on how we want to play, how we want to be as a team off the field and continue to develop the squad cohesiveness and behaviours.

“It is also 16 months to the World Cup and every minute counts. We want a hard-working and enjoyable environment for the players and to make sure we are all on the same page. We are allowed a squad of 36 players, so it has been a balancing act.

“We want to take a look at some younger players and prepare a base camp for the Barbarians game, particularly as we will be without the Premiership finalists, and also give some senior players a rest as we get to a crucial part of the season.

“These players will still be in contention for the Australia tour.”

England training squad:

Forwards:

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 56 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 70 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 93 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 67 caps)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)

Backs:

Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped)

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped)

Louis Lynagh (Harlequins, uncapped)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps).