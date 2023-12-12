Arundell to miss Six Nations after signing two-year extension with Racing

ENGLAND WINGER HENRY Arundell has signed a two-year extension to his contract at French Top 14 club Racing 92, meaning he cannot play at the Six Nations next year.

Arundell, 21, joined Paris-based Racing after the bankruptcy of London Irish and scored three tries against Toulon on his debut appearance.

“He joined our squad just a few weeks ago but has already demonstrated all these qualities of a great competitor and great maturity,” Racing president Laurent Travers said.

“He fits perfectly into the club’s short and medium term objectives and we are convinced that he will be one of the driving forces to achieve them.”

Arundell scored a joint England record five tries on his World Cup debut against Chile in September.

