Ireland U20s star Henry McErlean starts in Leinster's top-of-the-table clash with Benetton

HENRY MCERLEAN WILL start at fullback for URC leaders Leinster in their home meeting with second-placed Benetton on Saturday (3pm, RTÉ 2/Premier Sports 2).

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s last year, McErlean was an underage hurling prodigy in Cushendall, Co. Antrim before his family relocated in Dublin and he focused on rugby at St Michael’s College.

The 21-year-old debutant is joined in the back three by Tommy O’Brien and Rob Russell, with Liam Turner and a returning Jamie Osborne partnering each other in midfield.

Ciarán Frawley, who had initially been released to Leinster by Ireland, has returned to the national-team setup in the increasing likelihood that he’ll be required to start at fullback against Wales next weekend.

Ross Byrne, meanwhile, returns from injury for Leinster to partner Luke McGrath at half-back for the first time this season.

Scott Penny captains the side from the back row while John McKee returns for the first time since sustaining an injury in the season opener against Glasgow Warriors.

Back Ben Brownlee is in line for his first appearance of the season off the bench.

15. Henry McErlean

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Liam Turner

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Rob Russell

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. Lee Barron

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Will Connors

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements: