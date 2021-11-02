Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 November 2021
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Ruggs faces charges after deadly drink-driving crash

Ruggs’ Corvette sports car slammed the back of an SUV, leaving one person dead.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Nov 2021
Henry Riggs III, pictured earlier this year.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS wide receiver Henry Ruggs III faces criminal charges after an early-morning car crash which left one person dead, police said Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Ruggs will be charged with driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in death following a crash in the Nevada gambling haven in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The statement said Ruggs’ Corvette sports car had slammed into the back of a Toyota RAV4 sports utility vehicle at a junction roughly five miles west of the Las Vegas strip.

Emergency services called to the scene found the Toyota in flames with the deceased victim inside, police said.

Police said Ruggs — who showed “signs of impairment” — suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was treated in hospital.

“Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death,” the Las Vegas Police Department statement said.

Ruggs, 22, faces a minimum sentence of two years in prison if convicted and a maximum of 20 years in jail according to Nevada state sentencing guidelines for DUI causing death or substantial harm to another person.

The Raiders, who chose Ruggs with the 12th pick overall in the 2020 draft, issued a statement following Tuesday’s deadly crash.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the team said.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL meanwhile offered condolences to the “family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy.”

“We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident,” the league said in a statement.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie