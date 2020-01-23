This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Reports: All-Ireland winning manager Shefflin steps down from role with Ballyhale

Shefflin guided Ballyhale to All-Ireland club glory last Sunday in Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 10:03 PM
24 minutes ago 2,360 Views 2 Comments
Henry and Evan Shefflin celebrating Ballyhale Shamrocks victory last Sunday.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

FOUR DAYS AFTER guiding his club Ballyhale Shamrocks to All-Ireland glory once more, Henry Shefflin has reportedly stepped down from his post as manager tonight.

The Kilkenny hurling great has departed from the role after enjoying huge success with the club, completing back-to-back All-Ireland senior club victories on Sunday with success by 0-18 to 0-15 against Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh in Croke Park.

The news was first reported this evening by the Irish Examiner and the Irish Mirror. It has been revealed that Shefflin informed the players of his plans tonight, citing family and work commitments.

Shefflin has enjoyed remarkable success with the Kilkenny hurling heavyweights, cementing their position as the leading club side in the country.

Since retiring from playing in 2017, he guided the club in 2018 to Kilkenny and Leinster glory, in 2019 to All-Ireland, Kilkenny and Leinster triumphs, and then last Sunday’s All-Ireland success at the outset of the 2020 campaign.

It marked the first time that Ballyhale had completed back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles and brought the tally to eight the number of times they have lifted the Tommy Moore Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

