Reports: All-Ireland winning manager Shefflin steps down from role with Ballyhale

FOUR DAYS AFTER guiding his club Ballyhale Shamrocks to All-Ireland glory once more, Henry Shefflin has reportedly stepped down from his post as manager tonight.

The Kilkenny hurling great has departed from the role after enjoying huge success with the club, completing back-to-back All-Ireland senior club victories on Sunday with success by 0-18 to 0-15 against Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh in Croke Park.

The news was first reported this evening by the Irish Examiner and the Irish Mirror. It has been revealed that Shefflin informed the players of his plans tonight, citing family and work commitments.

Shefflin has enjoyed remarkable success with the Kilkenny hurling heavyweights, cementing their position as the leading club side in the country.

Since retiring from playing in 2017, he guided the club in 2018 to Kilkenny and Leinster glory, in 2019 to All-Ireland, Kilkenny and Leinster triumphs, and then last Sunday’s All-Ireland success at the outset of the 2020 campaign.

It marked the first time that Ballyhale had completed back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles and brought the tally to eight the number of times they have lifted the Tommy Moore Cup.

