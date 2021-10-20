Henry Shefflin confirmed as the new Galway senior hurling manager

HENRY SHEFFLIN HAS been confirmed as the new Galway senior hurling manager.

Henry Shefflin. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Kilkenny legend is set take his first role as an inter-county boss by taking the reins with the Galway county board confirming the news this evening.

In a surprise move, Shefflin will fill the Galway hotseat that has been vacant since Shane O’Neill departed in early September.

Galway GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Henry Shefflin as the new Galway Senior Hurling Manager. Statement below👇 pic.twitter.com/qR0sbTE7F1 — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) October 20, 2021

Clare All-Ireland winning boss Davy Fitzgerald had been heavily tipped to take the role. Micheál Donoghue, who guided the Tribesmen to the All-Ireland title in 2017, had been previously been linked as a contender, along with recent successful Galway underage managers Brian Hanley and Jeffrey Lynskey.

Attacking great Shefflin has enjoyed major success at club level with his native Ballyhale Shamrocks, guiding them to two Kilkenny, two Leinster and two All-Ireland crowns, in a spell between 2017 and 2019.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Henry Shefflin celebrates Kilkenny's 2014 All-Ireland final win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He is currently at the helm of Kilkenny club Thomastown, who contest a county intermediate hurling semi-final on the weekend of 30-31 October.

Shefflin enjoyed a glittering playing career, retiring in March 2015 after winning ten All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny and picking up 11 All-Star awards.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!