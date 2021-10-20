Membership : Access or Sign Up
Henry Shefflin confirmed as the new Galway senior hurling manager

The Kilkenny legend is to succeed Shane O’Neill.

Henry Shefflin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Henry Shefflin.
Henry Shefflin.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

HENRY SHEFFLIN HAS been confirmed as the new Galway senior hurling manager.

Henry Shefflin. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Kilkenny legend is set take his first role as an inter-county boss by taking the reins with the Galway county board confirming the news this evening.

In a surprise move, Shefflin will fill the Galway hotseat that has been vacant since Shane O’Neill departed in early September.

Clare All-Ireland winning boss Davy Fitzgerald had been heavily tipped to take the role. Micheál Donoghue, who guided the Tribesmen to the All-Ireland title in 2017, had been previously been linked as a contender, along with recent successful Galway underage managers Brian Hanley and Jeffrey Lynskey.

Attacking great Shefflin has enjoyed major success at club level with his native Ballyhale Shamrocks, guiding them to two Kilkenny, two Leinster and two All-Ireland crowns, in a spell between 2017 and 2019.

Henry Shefflin celebrates Kilkenny's 2014 All-Ireland final win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He is currently at the helm of Kilkenny club Thomastown, who contest a county intermediate hurling semi-final on the weekend of 30-31 October.

Shefflin enjoyed a glittering playing career, retiring in March 2015 after winning ten All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny and picking up 11 All-Star awards.

