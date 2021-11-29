Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shefflin to start with Galway in clash against Fennelly, Dublin to meet Offaly in opener

The pre-season fixtures for the O’Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup have been released.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 29 Nov 2021, 4:45 PM
47 minutes ago 943 Views 0 Comments
HENRY SHEFFLIN’S FIRST game in charge of Galway will see him go up against his Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mate Michael Fennelly, who will be at the helm of Offaly, for the Walsh Cup opener in January.

henry-shefflin-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle-with-michael-fennelly Henry Shefflin and Michael Fennelly celebrate Ballyhale's All-Ireland club win. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Shefflin’s Galway have been drawn in Group A of the pre-season Leinster hurling competition with Dublin, Antrim and Offaly. The first match sees them entertain Offaly in Ballinasloe on Sunday 9 January, where Shefflin will be pitted against Fennelly, who he enjoyed huge success with in the Ballyhale and Kilkenny ranks.

The same day sees Tipperary All-Ireland winner Darragh Egan take charge of Wexford for his first game, when they travel to play Laois. Kilkenny have a bye in that group on the opening weekend.

In the O’Byrne Cup, which begins in Leinster on the previous day on Saturday 8 January, Dessie Farrell’s Dublin are away to Offaly in their opening clash, the Faithful now having Tomás Ó Sé amongst their management ranks. That is in Group A, where Longford also play Louth.

dessie-farrell Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the Group B action Wicklow, now under the guidance of Colin Kelly, will take on Meath, while Billy Sheehan will start out as Laois manager with a trip to face Wexford.

In Group C, the schedule commences with Glenn Ryan beginning life as Kildare boss with a tie against Westmeath.

Here’s the full set of fixtures:

2022 O’Byrne Cup

*First named teams at home

Saturday 8 January – (All games 2pm)

Group A

  • Longford v Louth
  • Offaly v Dublin

Group B

  • Wicklow v Meath
  • Wexford v Laois

Group C

  • Kildare v Westmeath

Wednesday 12 January – (All games 7.30pm)

Group A

  • Dublin v Louth
  • Offaly v Longford

Group B

  • Wicklow v Wexford
  • Laois v Meath

Group C

  • Carlow v Kildare

Saturday 15 January – (Time TBC)

Group A

  • Longford v Dublin
  • Louth v Offaly 

Group B

  • Laois v Wicklow 
  • Meath v Wexford

Group C

  • Westmeath v Carlow 

Semi-final: Wednesday 19 January, 7.30pm – Winner Group B v Winner Group C.

Final: Saturday 22 January – Winner semi-final v Winner Group A

2022 Walsh Cup

*First named teams at home unless stated

Sunday 9 January – (All games 2pm)

Group A

  • Dublin v Antrim
  • Galway v Offaly

Group B

  • Laois v Wexford
  • Kilkenny a bye

Sunday 16 January – (All games 2pm)

Group A

  • Dublin v Galway
  • Offaly v Antrim

Group B

  • Kilkenny v Laois
  • Wexford a bye 

Saturday 23 January – (All games 2pm)

Group A

  • Antrim v Galway, Abbottstown
  • Offaly v Dublin

Group B

  • Wexford v Kilkenny
  • Laois a bye

Final: Sunday 30 January – Winner Group B v Winner Group A

2022 Kehoe Cup 

Round 1 – Sunday 16 January (All games 2pm)

  • Carlow v Kildare
  • Meath v Westmeath

Round 1 – Sunday 23 January (All games 2pm)

  • Meath v Carlow
  • Westmeath v Kildare

Round 1 – Sunday 30 January (All games 2pm)

  • Carlow v Westmeath
  • Kildare v Meath

*Winners – Team top of the table.

2022 Kehoe Shield

  • Sunday 16 January - Longford v Wicklow.
  • Sunday 23 January - Louth v Longford.
  • Sunday 30 January – Wicklow v Louth.

