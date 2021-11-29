Shefflin to start with Galway in clash against Fennelly, Dublin to meet Offaly in opener

HENRY SHEFFLIN’S FIRST game in charge of Galway will see him go up against his Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mate Michael Fennelly, who will be at the helm of Offaly, for the Walsh Cup opener in January.

Henry Shefflin and Michael Fennelly celebrate Ballyhale's All-Ireland club win. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Shefflin’s Galway have been drawn in Group A of the pre-season Leinster hurling competition with Dublin, Antrim and Offaly. The first match sees them entertain Offaly in Ballinasloe on Sunday 9 January, where Shefflin will be pitted against Fennelly, who he enjoyed huge success with in the Ballyhale and Kilkenny ranks.

The same day sees Tipperary All-Ireland winner Darragh Egan take charge of Wexford for his first game, when they travel to play Laois. Kilkenny have a bye in that group on the opening weekend.

In the O’Byrne Cup, which begins in Leinster on the previous day on Saturday 8 January, Dessie Farrell’s Dublin are away to Offaly in their opening clash, the Faithful now having Tomás Ó Sé amongst their management ranks. That is in Group A, where Longford also play Louth.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the Group B action Wicklow, now under the guidance of Colin Kelly, will take on Meath, while Billy Sheehan will start out as Laois manager with a trip to face Wexford.

In Group C, the schedule commences with Glenn Ryan beginning life as Kildare boss with a tie against Westmeath.

Here’s the full set of fixtures:

2022 O’Byrne Cup

*First named teams at home

Saturday 8 January – (All games 2pm)

Group A

Longford v Louth

Offaly v Dublin

Group B

Wicklow v Meath

Wexford v Laois

Group C

Kildare v Westmeath

Wednesday 12 January – (All games 7.30pm)

Group A

Dublin v Louth

Offaly v Longford

Group B

Wicklow v Wexford

Laois v Meath

Group C

Carlow v Kildare

Saturday 15 January – (Time TBC)

Group A

Longford v Dublin

Louth v Offaly

Group B

Laois v Wicklow

Meath v Wexford

Group C

Westmeath v Carlow

Semi-final: Wednesday 19 January, 7.30pm – Winner Group B v Winner Group C.

Final: Saturday 22 January – Winner semi-final v Winner Group A

2022 Walsh Cup

*First named teams at home unless stated

Sunday 9 January – (All games 2pm)

Group A

Dublin v Antrim

Galway v Offaly

Group B

Laois v Wexford

Kilkenny a bye

Sunday 16 January – (All games 2pm)

Group A

Dublin v Galway

Offaly v Antrim

Group B

Kilkenny v Laois

Wexford a bye

Saturday 23 January – (All games 2pm)

Group A

Antrim v Galway, Abbottstown

Offaly v Dublin

Group B

Wexford v Kilkenny

Laois a bye

Final: Sunday 30 January – Winner Group B v Winner Group A

2022 Kehoe Cup

Round 1 – Sunday 16 January (All games 2pm)

Carlow v Kildare

Meath v Westmeath

Round 1 – Sunday 23 January (All games 2pm)

Meath v Carlow

Westmeath v Kildare

Round 1 – Sunday 30 January (All games 2pm)

Carlow v Westmeath

Kildare v Meath

*Winners – Team top of the table.

2022 Kehoe Shield