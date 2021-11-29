Shefflin to start with Galway in clash against Fennelly, Dublin to meet Offaly in opener

HENRY SHEFFLIN’S FIRST game in charge of Galway will see him go up against his Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mate Michael Fennelly, who will be at the helm of Offaly, for the Walsh Cup opener in January.
Shefflin’s Galway have been drawn in Group A of the pre-season Leinster hurling competition with Dublin, Antrim and Offaly. The first match sees them entertain Offaly in Ballinasloe on Sunday 9 January, where Shefflin will be pitted against Fennelly, who he enjoyed huge success with in the Ballyhale and Kilkenny ranks.
The same day sees Tipperary All-Ireland winner Darragh Egan take charge of Wexford for his first game, when they travel to play Laois. Kilkenny have a bye in that group on the opening weekend.
In the O’Byrne Cup, which begins in Leinster on the previous day on Saturday 8 January, Dessie Farrell’s Dublin are away to Offaly in their opening clash, the Faithful now having Tomás Ó Sé amongst their management ranks. That is in Group A, where Longford also play Louth.
In the Group B action Wicklow, now under the guidance of Colin Kelly, will take on Meath, while Billy Sheehan will start out as Laois manager with a trip to face Wexford.
In Group C, the schedule commences with Glenn Ryan beginning life as Kildare boss with a tie against Westmeath.
Here’s the full set of fixtures:
2022 O’Byrne Cup
*First named teams at home
Saturday 8 January – (All games 2pm)
Group A
- Longford v Louth
- Offaly v Dublin
Group B
- Wicklow v Meath
- Wexford v Laois
Group C
- Kildare v Westmeath
Wednesday 12 January – (All games 7.30pm)
Group A
- Dublin v Louth
- Offaly v Longford
Group B
- Wicklow v Wexford
- Laois v Meath
Group C
- Carlow v Kildare
Saturday 15 January – (Time TBC)
Group A
- Longford v Dublin
- Louth v Offaly
Group B
- Laois v Wicklow
- Meath v Wexford
Group C
- Westmeath v Carlow
Semi-final: Wednesday 19 January, 7.30pm – Winner Group B v Winner Group C.
Final: Saturday 22 January – Winner semi-final v Winner Group A
2022 Walsh Cup
*First named teams at home unless stated
Sunday 9 January – (All games 2pm)
Group A
- Dublin v Antrim
- Galway v Offaly
Group B
- Laois v Wexford
- Kilkenny a bye
Sunday 16 January – (All games 2pm)
Group A
- Dublin v Galway
- Offaly v Antrim
Group B
- Kilkenny v Laois
- Wexford a bye
Saturday 23 January – (All games 2pm)
Group A
- Antrim v Galway, Abbottstown
- Offaly v Dublin
Group B
- Wexford v Kilkenny
- Laois a bye
Final: Sunday 30 January – Winner Group B v Winner Group A
2022 Kehoe Cup
Round 1 – Sunday 16 January (All games 2pm)
- Carlow v Kildare
- Meath v Westmeath
Round 1 – Sunday 23 January (All games 2pm)
- Meath v Carlow
- Westmeath v Kildare
Round 1 – Sunday 30 January (All games 2pm)
- Carlow v Westmeath
- Kildare v Meath
*Winners – Team top of the table.
2022 Kehoe Shield
- Sunday 16 January - Longford v Wicklow.
- Sunday 23 January - Louth v Longford.
- Sunday 30 January – Wicklow v Louth.
