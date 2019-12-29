This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Henry Slade emerges as a Six Nations concern for England

An injury sustained last weekend is expected to sideline the Exeter Chiefs centre for up to two months.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 9:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,360 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4949705
Henry Slade in action for Exeter Chiefs.
Henry Slade in action for Exeter Chiefs.
Henry Slade in action for Exeter Chiefs.

ENGLAND CENTRE HENRY Slade is expected to miss the start of the Six Nations after fracturing his right ankle.

Slade was forced off in the first half of Exeter Chiefs’ victory over Leicester Tigers last weekend and sat out today’s 14-7 win against Saracens.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter confirmed the centre is facing up to two months on the sidelines.

“Henry has a small fracture to his ankle around the site of the plate he had put in a couple of seasons ago when he fractured it at Wasps,” said Baxter.

“The prognosis of anything like that is six to eight weeks of healing time. There’s no information at this stage that says it will be quicker or slower than six to eight weeks.

“It’s not for me to say for which game exactly he’ll be back [for], because things can shorten up considerably towards the end of rehab time or they can relapse at the end, so it’s impossible for me to say.”

England begin their Six Nations campaign with a trip to Paris to face France on 2 February 2. They’re due to face Ireland three weeks later at Twickenham.

Slade has made 27 Test appearances for England and came on as a replacement in the Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa in November.

