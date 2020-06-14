Ex-Ulster player and Wallabies winger joins French club Biarritz

Henry Speight in action for Ulster against Munster in 2018 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Australian international winger Henry Speight has signed a three-year deal with French second division outfit Biarritz until 2022, club president Jean-Baptiste Aldige announced Sunday.

Speight, 32, has been capped 19 times by the Wallabies, including at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but his last appearance at international level came in 2017.

He joins Biarritz from Super Rugby franchise the Reds, having previously spent nine seasons with the Brumbies. The Fiji-born back also enjoyed a short-term deal with Irish province Ulster.

Henry Speight and Bundee Aki after the 2018 Pro14 clash at the Sportsground

NEWS | The QRU has agreed to release https://t.co/4mSQR9Bfhc Queensland Reds winger Henry Speight to French Rugby club Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque.



READ MORE: https://t.co/sVzU8AyLdP@jbaldige @BOPBweb pic.twitter.com/k0at7sA5lo — Queensland Reds (@Reds_Rugby) June 14, 2020

