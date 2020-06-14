This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Ulster player and Wallabies winger joins French club Biarritz

Henry Speight has signed a three-year deal with the French second division outfit.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jun 2020, 12:18 PM
henry-speight-and-louis-ludik-with-alex-wootton-and-sammy-arnold Henry Speight in action for Ulster against Munster in 2018 Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Australian international winger Henry Speight has signed a three-year deal with French second division outfit Biarritz until 2022, club president Jean-Baptiste Aldige announced Sunday.

Speight, 32, has been capped 19 times by the Wallabies, including at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but his last appearance at international level came in 2017.

He joins Biarritz from Super Rugby franchise the Reds, having previously spent nine seasons with the Brumbies. The Fiji-born back also enjoyed a short-term deal with Irish province Ulster.

bundee-aki-with-henry-speight Henry Speight and Bundee Aki after the 2018 Pro14 clash at the Sportsground Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

