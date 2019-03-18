This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 18 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henshaw, JVDF and Toner major doubts for Champions Cup quarter-final

The Ireland trio are unlikely to be fit for Leinster’s Aviva Stadium showdown against Ulster later this month.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 18 Mar 2019, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,953 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4548825

ROBBIE HENSHAW’S INJURY frustration looks set to continue as the centre is now facing a race against time to be fit for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster on Saturday week.

Henshaw has not played since starting at fullback in Ireland’s opening Six Nations game against England and as a dead leg continues to cause him problems, Leinster have confirmed he has not yet returned to on-field training.

Robbie Henshaw Henshaw has had a frustrating season. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

With the European showdown at the Aviva Stadium under two weeks away, Henshaw is a major doubt for Leo Cullen’s side, while Josh van der Flier and Devin Toner are also set to miss the quarter-final tie. 

Van der Flier is seeing a specialist on Tuesday to determine the extent of the groin injury he sustained during Ireland’s Six Nations win over France, while Toner is sidelined after ankle surgery.

“It’s very frustrating for Robbie,” Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster told The42 this afternoon. “I feel sorry for him. He’s had two different injuries that have had different lengths out and he’s so frustrated himself.

“We’ll see [for Ulster], he’s the not on field with us yet so obviously the clock is ticking towards Ulster. We’ll have a better idea come Monday/Tuesday next week but again you get to the point in a week where you can’t wait.

“He’s making progress, he’s not far off but as to make he’ll Ulster we’ll see.” 

It has been an injury-disrupted season for Henshaw after he missed three months before Christmas with a hamstring injury, although Rory O’Loughlin deputised in a midfield pairing with Garry Ringrose for Leinster during that period.

The return to fitness of Joe Tomane after hamstring surgery also adds to Leo Cullen’s midfield options for Ulster should Henshaw fail to come through, but O’Loughlin will be expected to start at inside centre after standout displays against Bath and Toulouse. 

Josh van der Flier goes off injured Leinster are waiting on news on JVDF. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

On van der Flier’s injury, Lancaster added: “He’s gone for a scan today and seeing the specialist tomorrow so we’ll find out a bit more. I don’t think he’ll be available for the next week or two, but as to how many weeks it’ll depend on tomorrow.”

Toner, who underwent ankle surgery after aggravating an existing injury against England, is making good progress in his rehabilitation and is actually ahead of schedule, but is ‘unlikely’ to be back for Ulster.  

Leinster aren’t expected to have any of their Ireland internationals back from Six Nations duty for this weekend’s Pro14 trip to Edinburgh, but Luke McGrath and Dan Leavy are set for much-needed game-time at Murrayfield, while Rhys Ruddock could also be involved.

“I don’t think there are any injury concerns, but as to whether we involve them is unlikely,” Lancaster said of the Ireland contingent. “They won’t be back with us until Wednesday, so it’s unlikely they’ll be available this week.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo charged by Uefa after Atletico celebration
    Ronaldo charged by Uefa after Atletico celebration
    Martinez penalty proves decisive as Inter come out on top in five-goal Milan derby thriller
    Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick to send Barcelona 10 points clear in La Liga
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    'It was literally hanging off' - Irish striker Curtis details freak finger injury
    Shane Duffy wins FAI Player of the Year award ahead of Darren Randolph and Declan Rice
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'They're a five-a-side team' - Souness rips into wasteful Chelsea after Everton loss
    'They're a five-a-side team' - Souness rips into wasteful Chelsea after Everton loss
    Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues
    As it happened: Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie