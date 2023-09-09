Robbie Henshaw ruled out of Ireland's clash with Romania

IRELAND CENTRE ROBBIE Henshaw has been ruled out of his side’s World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux [KO 2.30pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

The Leinster man had been named on the Irish bench in the number 23 shirt but he has now been withdrawn. Ireland say the move is “precautionary.”

Connacht wing Mack Hansen comes into the Irish matchday 23 in place of Henshaw.

It comes as a frustration for Henshaw, who has had more than his fair share of injury issues in recent seasons, but he will hope to be fit for next weekend’s clash with Tonga in Nantes.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose start in midfield for Ireland today against Romania and are favourites to be the centre pairing for the third pool game against South Africa.

However, Henshaw will aim to be back for the Tonga clash and put his hand up for selection in that huge clash with the Springboks.

Ireland (v Romania):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Peter O’Mahony

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements: