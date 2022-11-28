Robbie Henshaw ruled out until early 2023 following wrist surgery

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS been ruled out until early next year following surgery on a wrist injury.

The Leinster centre underwent the procedure last week, and the province say he won’t return to action until early in the new year as a result.

The setback means Henshaw will miss a number of key fixtures, with Leinster taking on Ulster this weekend before back-to-back Champions Cup games against Racing and Gloucester, followed by a URC interpro derby against Munster in Thomond Park on St Stephens’ Day.

In better news for the province, Jordan Larmour (foot) and James Lowe (calf) are both expected to train fully this week as they step up their returns from injury.

Johnny Sexton (calf) will be further assessed as the week goes before a final decision is made on his availability for the Ulster clash, as will Charlie Ngatai (shoulder).

Harry Byrne (hamstring), Rónan Kelleher (hamstring) and Ryan Baird (head) all came through Saturday’s defeat of Glasgow with no issues following their returns from injury.

There were no further updates on Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) or Tommy O’Brien (knee).

