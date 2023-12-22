Ajax hit 'historic' low after humiliating cup loss to Hercules amateurs

FOUR-TIME EUROPEAN champions Ajax have “reached a historic low” following its shock 3-2 cup defeat at the hands of an amateur club, capping a horror season for the once-mighty Amsterdam powerhouse.

Ajax’s loss against third division Utrecht-based Hercules on Thursday evening saw the Amsterdammers knocked out of the Dutch Cup by rank amateurs for the first time in its history.

Trailing 2-0, Ajax battled back to parity with late goals from Brian Brobbey and Chuba Akpom before defender Mats Grotenbreg found a winner for Hercules in the 92nd minute.

“Ajax has fallen into a crater of which the bottom seemingly has not yet been reached,” said football writer Willem Vissers.

“The word non-performance doesn’t even start to describe it. The game was purely symbolic as the closure for a disastrous year,” Vissers wrote in De Volkskrant newspaper.

Advertisement

USV Hercules players celebrate Mats Grotenberg's winning goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Founded in 1900, Ajax are far and away the most successful club in the Netherlands, with 36 league titles and 20 KNVB Cups as well as those four European championships, making this defeat even more humiliating.

“This is the greatest debacle in the history of Ajax,” added Fabian Nagtzaam, director of the Ajax supporters association.

“It feels like a building has toppled on me, like I’ve been driven over by a bus,” he told the ANP news agency.

Once the club of legends like Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Dennis Bergkamp, Ajax has seen its fortunes crash in 2023.

In late October, the club slumped to an historic bottom place in the Eredivisie after rivals PSV Eindhoven dealt them a “painful” 5-2 defeat.

Tim Pieters of USV Hercules celebrates Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ajax have won only seven of 16 league matches and have risen to fifth but they are still 23 points behind leaders PSV with Feyenoord, Twente and AZ Alkmaar also above them by a distance.

For Hercules, however, who will now face second-tier Cambuur in the round of 16, the victory marks a memorable day in their 141-year history.

“We are the third oldest amateur club in the Netherlands,” Werner van Geelen, former Hercules club chairman and A-team selector told AFP.

“This is one of our greatest moments in our history since 1882,” he said.

– © AFP 2023