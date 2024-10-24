Advertisement
Here are the 6 nominees for Irish Sports Book of the Year

‘Obsessed’ by Johnny Sexton and Conor Niland’s ‘The Racket’ are among the contenders.
8.44pm, 24 Oct 2024
THE SIX nominees for Irish Sports Book of the Year have been confirmed this evening.

Conor Niland’s ‘The Racket’ — written in collaboration with The 42‘s Gavin Cooney — is among the books recognised.

Autobiographies from high-profile sports stars Joe Canning, Johnny Sexton and Davy Russell have also been rewarded.

Completing the line-up are ‘Unladylike: A History of Ladies Gaelic Football’ by Hayley Kilgallon and ‘Blood and Thunder: Rugby and Irish Life: A History’ by Liam O’Callaghan.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on 27 November.

You can read the full list of nominees here.

Eason Sports Book of the Year

  • Joe Canning: My Story – Joe Canning with Vincent Hogan (Gill Books)
  • Unladylike: A History of Ladies Gaelic Football – Hayley Kilgallon (New Island Books)
  • The Racket: On Tour with Tennis’s Golden Generation – and the other 99% – Conor Niland (Sandycove, Penguin)
  • Blood and Thunder: Rugby and Irish Life: A History – Liam O’Callaghan (Sandycove, Penguin)
  • My Autobiography – Davy Russell with Donn McClean (Eriu)
  • Obsessed: The Autobiography – Johnny Sexton (Sandycove, Penguin)

The 42
