Here are the 6 nominees for Irish Sports Book of the Year

THE SIX nominees for Irish Sports Book of the Year have been confirmed this evening.

Conor Niland’s ‘The Racket’ — written in collaboration with The 42‘s Gavin Cooney — is among the books recognised.

Autobiographies from high-profile sports stars Joe Canning, Johnny Sexton and Davy Russell have also been rewarded.

Completing the line-up are ‘Unladylike: A History of Ladies Gaelic Football’ by Hayley Kilgallon and ‘Blood and Thunder: Rugby and Irish Life: A History’ by Liam O’Callaghan.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony on 27 November.

Eason Sports Book of the Year