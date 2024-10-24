Here are the 6 nominees for Irish Sports Book of the Year

THE SIX nominees for Irish Sports Book of the Year have been confirmed this evening.
Conor Niland’s ‘The Racket’ — written in collaboration with The 42‘s Gavin Cooney — is among the books recognised.
Autobiographies from high-profile sports stars Joe Canning, Johnny Sexton and Davy Russell have also been rewarded.
Completing the line-up are ‘Unladylike: A History of Ladies Gaelic Football’ by Hayley Kilgallon and ‘Blood and Thunder: Rugby and Irish Life: A History’ by Liam O’Callaghan.
The winner will be announced at a ceremony on 27 November.
You can read the full list of nominees here.
Eason Sports Book of the Year
- Joe Canning: My Story – Joe Canning with Vincent Hogan (Gill Books)
- Unladylike: A History of Ladies Gaelic Football – Hayley Kilgallon (New Island Books)
- The Racket: On Tour with Tennis’s Golden Generation – and the other 99% – Conor Niland (Sandycove, Penguin)
- Blood and Thunder: Rugby and Irish Life: A History – Liam O’Callaghan (Sandycove, Penguin)
- My Autobiography – Davy Russell with Donn McClean (Eriu)
- Obsessed: The Autobiography – Johnny Sexton (Sandycove, Penguin)