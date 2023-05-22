Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Cork's Rob Downey and Limerick's Kyle Hayes.
# Tune in
Here are the games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule
The fixture details for the All-Ireland football group games on 3 and 4 June have also been confirmed.
1 hour ago

THERE’S ANOTHER BUSY weekend of GAA inter-county action ahead and so far, six games have been confirmed to be covered live on TV and streaming services. 

On Friday, TG4 will have live coverage of the Connacht minor football final as Galway take on Mayo in Tuam.

The Joe McDonagh final meeting of Carlow v Offaly at Croke Park is Saturday’s live game on RTÉ 2, while on Sunday, the same channel will have live coverage of the Leinster SHC meeting of Dublin and Galway, followed by Cork’s trip to play Limerick in the Munster SHC.

Sunday’s live games on GAAGO have yet to be confirmed.

The GAA have also confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland football group games on 3-4 June. 

Friday

Connacht minor football final

  • Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 7pm  – TG4

Saturday

All-Ireland senior football championship round 1

  • Group 1: Louth v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.
  • Group 2: Armagh v Westmeath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4.45pm. - GAAGO
  • Group 4: Derry v Monaghan, Celtic Park, 7pm.- GAAGO

Joe McDonagh Cup final

  • Carlow v Offaly, Croke  Park, 4.45pm - RTÉ 2.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior football championship round 1

  • Group 3: Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 4pm.

Leinster senior hurling championship round 5

  • Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Munster senior hurling championship round 5

  • Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.
  • Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Ulster minor football final

  • Derry v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm.

3 June

All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 1

  • Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork, 3pm – GAAGO

All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 2

  • Westmeath v Galway, 5pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar
  • Tyrone v Armagh, 7pm, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh – RTÉ 2

All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 3

  • Kildare v Dublin, 5pm, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny – GAAGO

Tailteann Cup Group 1

  • Cavan v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3pm
  • Laois v London, Parnell Park, Dublin, 3pm

Tailteann Cup Group 2

  • Meath v Down, Parnell Park, Dublin, 1pm – GAAGO
  • Tipperary v Waterford,Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 

Christy Ring Cup

  • Derry v Meath, Cork Park, Dublin, 5pm - TG4

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Donegal v Wicklow, Croke Park, Dublin, 3pm – TG4

Lory Meagher Cup

  • Monaghan v Lancashire, Croke Park, Dublin, 1pm – TG4

4 June

All-Ireland senior football championship round 1

  • Mayo v Louth, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm – RTÉ 2

All-Ireland senior football championship round 3

  • Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3pm – GAAGO

All-Ireland senior football championship round 4

  • Monaghan v Clare, St Tiarnach’s Park, Clones, 2pm 
  • Donegal v Derry, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 4pm – RTÉ 2

Tailteann Cup Group 3

  • Limerick v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm 
  • Longford v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm 

Tailteann Cup Group 4

  • Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park, Dublin, 3pm
  • Fermanagh v Antrim, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3pm

Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

  • Cork v Offaly, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm – TG4

Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

  • Clare v Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm – TG4 

