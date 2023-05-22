Here are the games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

THERE’S ANOTHER BUSY weekend of GAA inter-county action ahead and so far, six games have been confirmed to be covered live on TV and streaming services.
On Friday, TG4 will have live coverage of the Connacht minor football final as Galway take on Mayo in Tuam.
The Joe McDonagh final meeting of Carlow v Offaly at Croke Park is Saturday’s live game on RTÉ 2, while on Sunday, the same channel will have live coverage of the Leinster SHC meeting of Dublin and Galway, followed by Cork’s trip to play Limerick in the Munster SHC.
Sunday’s live games on GAAGO have yet to be confirmed.
The GAA have also confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland football group games on 3-4 June.
Friday
Connacht minor football final
- Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 7pm – TG4
Saturday
All-Ireland senior football championship round 1
- Group 1: Louth v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.
- Group 2: Armagh v Westmeath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4.45pm. - GAAGO
- Group 4: Derry v Monaghan, Celtic Park, 7pm.- GAAGO
Joe McDonagh Cup final
- Carlow v Offaly, Croke Park, 4.45pm - RTÉ 2.
Sunday
All-Ireland senior football championship round 1
- Group 3: Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 4pm.
Leinster senior hurling championship round 5
- Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
- Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 2pm - RTÉ 2.
- Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.
Munster senior hurling championship round 5
- Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.
- Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm - RTÉ 2.
Ulster minor football final
- Derry v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm.
3 June
All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 1
- Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork, 3pm – GAAGO
All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 2
- Westmeath v Galway, 5pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar
- Tyrone v Armagh, 7pm, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh – RTÉ 2
All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 3
- Kildare v Dublin, 5pm, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny – GAAGO
Tailteann Cup Group 1
- Cavan v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3pm
- Laois v London, Parnell Park, Dublin, 3pm
Tailteann Cup Group 2
- Meath v Down, Parnell Park, Dublin, 1pm – GAAGO
- Tipperary v Waterford,Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
Christy Ring Cup
- Derry v Meath, Cork Park, Dublin, 5pm - TG4
Nickey Rackard Cup
- Donegal v Wicklow, Croke Park, Dublin, 3pm – TG4
Lory Meagher Cup
- Monaghan v Lancashire, Croke Park, Dublin, 1pm – TG4
4 June
All-Ireland senior football championship round 1
- Mayo v Louth, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm – RTÉ 2
All-Ireland senior football championship round 3
- Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3pm – GAAGO
All-Ireland senior football championship round 4
- Monaghan v Clare, St Tiarnach’s Park, Clones, 2pm
- Donegal v Derry, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 4pm – RTÉ 2
Tailteann Cup Group 3
- Limerick v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm
- Longford v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm
Tailteann Cup Group 4
- Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park, Dublin, 3pm
- Fermanagh v Antrim, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3pm
Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
- Cork v Offaly, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm – TG4
Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
- Clare v Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm – TG4
