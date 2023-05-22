Here are the games live on TV and streaming in this week's GAA schedule

THERE’S ANOTHER BUSY weekend of GAA inter-county action ahead and so far, six games have been confirmed to be covered live on TV and streaming services.

On Friday, TG4 will have live coverage of the Connacht minor football final as Galway take on Mayo in Tuam.

The Joe McDonagh final meeting of Carlow v Offaly at Croke Park is Saturday’s live game on RTÉ 2, while on Sunday, the same channel will have live coverage of the Leinster SHC meeting of Dublin and Galway, followed by Cork’s trip to play Limerick in the Munster SHC.

Sunday’s live games on GAAGO have yet to be confirmed.

The GAA have also confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland football group games on 3-4 June.

Friday

Connacht minor football final

Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 7pm – TG4

Saturday

All-Ireland senior football championship round 1

Group 1: Louth v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.

Group 2: Armagh v Westmeath, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 4.45pm. - GAAGO

Group 4: Derry v Monaghan, Celtic Park, 7pm.- GAAGO

Joe McDonagh Cup final

Carlow v Offaly, Croke Park, 4.45pm - RTÉ 2.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior football championship round 1

Group 3: Dublin v Roscommon, Croke Park, 4pm.

Leinster senior hurling championship round 5

Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 2pm - RTÉ 2.

Wexford v Kilkenny, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Munster senior hurling championship round 5

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm.

Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Ulster minor football final

Derry v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 6pm.

3 June

All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 1

Cork v Kerry, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork, 3pm – GAAGO

All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 2

Westmeath v Galway, 5pm, Cusack Park, Mullingar

Tyrone v Armagh, 7pm, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh – RTÉ 2

All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 3

Kildare v Dublin, 5pm, Nowlan Park, Kilkenny – GAAGO

Tailteann Cup Group 1

Cavan v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3pm

Laois v London, Parnell Park, Dublin, 3pm

Tailteann Cup Group 2

Meath v Down, Parnell Park, Dublin, 1pm – GAAGO

Tipperary v Waterford,Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

Christy Ring Cup

Derry v Meath, Cork Park, Dublin, 5pm - TG4

Nickey Rackard Cup

Donegal v Wicklow, Croke Park, Dublin, 3pm – TG4

Lory Meagher Cup

Monaghan v Lancashire, Croke Park, Dublin, 1pm – TG4

4 June

All-Ireland senior football championship round 1

Mayo v Louth, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2pm – RTÉ 2

All-Ireland senior football championship round 3

Roscommon v Sligo, Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 3pm – GAAGO

All-Ireland senior football championship round 4

Monaghan v Clare, St Tiarnach’s Park, Clones, 2pm

Donegal v Derry, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 4pm – RTÉ 2

Tailteann Cup Group 3

Limerick v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1pm

Longford v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm

Tailteann Cup Group 4

Wexford v Leitrim, Parnell Park, Dublin, 3pm

Fermanagh v Antrim, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3pm

Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

Cork v Offaly, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3pm – TG4

Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Clare v Galway, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 1pm – TG4

