Here are the teams the 4 English sides could face in the Champions League last 16

THE FINAL 16 teams to compete in the Champions League knockout stages were confirmed this evening.

They are as follows: PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Man City, Atalanta, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Napoli, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Lyon, Valencia and Chelsea.

Man City and Liverpool should theoretically be paired with an easier opponent when the draw is made on Monday, having finished top of their group.

Tottenham and Chelsea both came second, and so will likely face a more formidable challenge.

The English teams cannot face one another at this stage of the competition, and so there are a limited number of teams they can play, as illustrated below…

Man City’s potential opponents: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon.

Liverpool’s potential opponents: Real Madrid, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon.

Tottenham’s potential opponents: PSG, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia.

Chelsea’s potential opponents: PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!