Dublin: 18 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Here is the trailer for the much-anticipated new Spurs documentary

The programme goes behind the scenes with Jose Mourinho’s men.

By Press Association Friday 14 Aug 2020, 1:48 PM
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: John Walton
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: John Walton

THE FIRST INSTALMENT of Amazon Prime’s documentary on Tottenham will be released on 31 August.

The All or Nothing series followed Spurs during a tumultuous 2019-20 campaign, which was full of drama on and off the pitch, and the first three episodes will air on the last day of the month.

Two further blocks of three episodes will drop on the streaming site on 7 September and 14 September.

The official trailer has also been released and shows boss Jose Mourinho, whose November arrival makes up the content of the first episode, being asked about his public perception.

“The guy never smiles. The guy is relentless. The truth is there is some in it.”

The fly-on-the-wall documentary will begin with Mourinho’s arrival at the club, less than 24 hours after Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking and is likely to feature Harry Kane’s serious injury, Christian Eriksen’s exit, Eric Dier climbing into the stands to confront a fan and Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min’s spat on the pitch.

There will also be a focus on the club’s community work and how they responded to the shutdown of the Premier League due to coronavirus.

Press Association

