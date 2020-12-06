Here are the benefits your membership of The42 will deliver this week

BE PART OF THE TEAM

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 9:30 PM
IF YOU’RE TAKING the Massey Ferguson into Dublin this week for the traditional Christmas shopping pilgrimage, membership of The42 is sure to shorten the journey.

We have another batch of new podcasts – and plenty more besides – coming your way.

inpho_00117993 We know who to call if you're in the market for detailed analysis of the All-Ireland football semi-finals. Source: INPHO

With the pairing now set for this year’s All-Ireland senior football final, Marc Ó Sé will lead the charge on The42 GAA Weekly with analysis of how the semi-finals were won.

As we gear up for next Sunday’s hurling decider between Waterford and his beloved Limerick, expect Shane Dowling to ensure that the small ball gets some airtime too on the latest episode, which will be available to listen to first thing in the morning.

A fresh instalment of Rugby Weekly Extra will also be with you tomorrow, as Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella to pick over the bones of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign, which concluded against Scotland on Saturday.

If you have anything rugby-related to get off your chest, we’d encourage you to do so in our members-only rugby WhatsApp group.

We’ll take the latest serving of Gavin Cooney‘s sportswriting podcast out of the oven on Tuesday, and it’s one that will be of particular interest to Liverpool supporters.

The next guest on Behind The Lines is author and poet Anthony Quinn, whose new book – Klopp: My Liverpool Romance – was published last month.

An Inside The Newsroom missive will land in your inbox over the coming days, featuring details of how you can give the gift of independent Irish sports journalism this Christmas. We’ll also reveal the winner of our December prize: a €100 book voucher.

Your weekly Insider newsletters from our rugby, GAA and football staff are en route too, and don’t forget that your membership also includes access to our back catalogue of podcasts, where Rise of Kenny, How To Win At Dominoes, Warriors, Really Into Years and The Football Family are among the many offerings.

And remember that the fourth edition of Behind The Linesour annual sportswriting anthology, is now available priced €10, but members can avail of a 20% discount.

