Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Munster have unveiled their new European kit for next season

Two stars will appear above the crest in recognition of the province’s 2006 and ’08 triumphs.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 5:14 PM
40 minutes ago 1,437 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5187036

conor-murray Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE KIT THAT Munster will wear while on European duty next season has been unveiled.

The Adidas strip is to be given an advance outing this Sunday at the Aviva Stadium, where the southern province will take on Connacht in the Guinness Pro14.

For the first time, two stars will appear above the Munster crest in recognition of their Heineken Cup triumphs of 2006 and ’08.

unnamed Source: Munster Rugby

According to the sales pitch that accompanied today’s launch, the kit “takes its inspiration from the Red Army around the world, which is represented in the heatmap print on the new jersey.”

The Munster motto, ‘Stand Up And Fight’, is also embossed on the jersey’s neckline.

