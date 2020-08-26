Munster have unveiled their new European kit for next season

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE KIT THAT Munster will wear while on European duty next season has been unveiled.

The Adidas strip is to be given an advance outing this Sunday at the Aviva Stadium, where the southern province will take on Connacht in the Guinness Pro14.

For the first time, two stars will appear above the Munster crest in recognition of their Heineken Cup triumphs of 2006 and ’08.

According to the sales pitch that accompanied today’s launch, the kit “takes its inspiration from the Red Army around the world, which is represented in the heatmap print on the new jersey.”

The Munster motto, ‘Stand Up And Fight’, is also embossed on the jersey’s neckline.

