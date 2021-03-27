Here's the goal that left Ireland stunned tonight

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg - GOAL - Gerson Rodrigues— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 27, 2021
Updates: https://t.co/1S1Bv1dqUc
Live now @RTE2 and @RTEplayer #RTESoccer #IRLLUX pic.twitter.com/ufPAvbSJyL
GERSON RODRIGUES IS destined to become the answer to many future pub quiz questions.
The 25-year-old Dynamo Kiev star produced a fine finish in the 85th minute to inflict a morale-crushing blow to the Irish team and earn a famous victory for Luxembourg.
Losing at home to the side ranked 98th in the world is bound to be remembered as one of the worst losses in Irish football history.
Whatever happens from this point on, it will almost certainly be seen as a major lowpoint of the Stephen Kenny era.
The situation, it appears, cannot get much worse for the team at present, with their World Cup qualification hopes seemingly over after two just matches.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
2008 - Coming into tonight Luxembourg had won just three of their 124 away matches in EURO/World Cup qualifiers (D10 L111) and were winless in their last 28 away qualifying matches (D6 L22) since a 2-1 win over Switzerland in September 2008. Alarming. pic.twitter.com/MrPTdAW9ta— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 27, 2021
COMMENTS (6)