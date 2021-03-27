BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here's the goal that left Ireland stunned tonight

Gerson Rodrigues’ fine finish earned Luxembourg a famous win.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 11:13 PM
GERSON RODRIGUES IS destined to become the answer to many future pub quiz questions.

The 25-year-old Dynamo Kiev star produced a fine finish in the 85th minute to inflict a morale-crushing blow to the Irish team and earn a famous victory for Luxembourg.

Losing at home to the side ranked 98th in the world is bound to be remembered as one of the worst losses in Irish football history.

Whatever happens from this point on, it will almost certainly be seen as a major lowpoint of the Stephen Kenny era.

The situation, it appears, cannot get much worse for the team at present, with their World Cup qualification hopes seemingly over after two just matches.

