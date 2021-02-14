BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here's what is coming up for members of The42 this week

Fancy treating yourself to even more top-class sports coverage while simultaneously supporting The42?

France's Damian Penaud scores a try against Ireland.
Image: Jmaes Crombie/INPHO

WITHOUT MUCH ELSE to do, there’s plenty from a sporting context to keep you occupied during these difficult times. 

For members of The42, you already know about having access to host of exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prizes and insights while also supporting our otherwise free and independent sports journalism.

For those considering signing up, here’s a flavour of what’s coming up for The42 members this week.

If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for a €5 a month – or a discounted €42 a year –at members.the42.ie

Starting this evening, the Murray Kinsella and Garry Doyle will be reflecting on Ireland’s narrow Six Nations loss to France on The42 Rugby Weekly Extra podcast.

Rugby Weekly Extra returns in its usual Monday slot as regular analyst Eoin Toolan joins Murray to break down Ireland v France and the rest of the Week 2 action.

Sportswriting takes centre-stage on Tuesday as Gavin Cooney speaks to John Leonard on Behind The Lines. Leonard, the former understudy to Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton, discuss his chaotic life that was brilliantly depicted in his award-winning memoir Dub Sub Confidential. 

Previous guests on the series include of Gary Lineker, Wright Thompson, Rick Reilly, Robert Lipsyte, David Walsh, Malachy Clerkin, Caitlin Thompson and Bill Buford, all of which are available to members of The42.

Shane Keegan’s popular coaching podcast How To Win At Dominoes is up on Wednesday with Damian Hughes who has been described as ‘the coaches coach’. The Professor of organisational psychology and change at Manchester Metropolitan University.

The former footballer previously operated as coach with Manchester United and wrote a book about Alex Ferguson’s winning mindset. He has also worked as a sports psychologist, HR director, best-selling author, youth club leader, public speaker and consultant.

Others fascinating thinkers to feature across the two seasons are Paul Kinnerk, Dr Ed Coughlan, Cliodhna O’Connor, Padraig Harrington, Gary Keegan, Pat Lam and Cheddar Plunkett.

If that’s not enough, we also have our weekly Insiders newsletters for GAA, Soccer and Rugby fans during the week. 

So, if you fancy treating yourself to more top-class sports coverage while supporting our independent journalism, why not join us at members.the42.ie?

