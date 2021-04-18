Here's what members of The42 can look forward to this week

AS OUR COMMUNITY continues to grow, here’s what benefits will be on offer to members of The42 over the course of the week ahead.

Membership includes exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prizes and more. By joining, you’ll also be supporting independent journalism and helping us to continue producing the kind of stuff that keeps you coming back.

As ever on a Monday, our own Murray Kinsella will be accompanied by leading analyst Eoin Toolan for Rugby Weekly Extra.

The lads will focus on Saturday’s action in Donnybrook, where Ireland resumed their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a defeat to France.

They’ll also take the time to field questions from the members’ WhatsApp group, which is populated by engaged and informed rugby fans from all over the country. Entry, which is part of the membership package, allows you to shape the show.

Wednesday will deliver the latest instalment of Behind The Lines, during which Gavin Cooney will be in discussion with another guest from the world of sportswriting.

In the hotseat this week is English football journalist, author and analyst Michael Cox. Nowadays he’s lining out for The Athletic, but he’s also known as the man behind Zonal Marking.

We’ll also bring you further insight from our football and rugby correspondents via fresh Insider newsletters, so be sure to keep an eye on your inbox.

Lastly, don’t forget that the full back catalogue of our various podcasts – which includes Warriors, The Football Family, How To Win At Dominoes and more – remains available for you to delve into at your convenience.

If you haven’t already done so, you can grab yourself a membership for just €5 a month – or €42 per year – by clicking here. Thank as always for your valued support.