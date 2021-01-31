BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here's what the week ahead will deliver for members of The42

Reward yourself for surviving January by joining our community of fellow sports lovers – you deserve it.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 8:00 PM
THERE ARE TWO things that make the month of February great.

One is that it’s no longer January, and the other is that it heralds the beginning of the Six Nations.

Membership of The42 will deliver for you again over the coming week, particularly if you’re eagerly awaiting this weekend’s first round of fixtures in the biggest show in northern hemisphere rugby.

Becoming a member gives you access to a host of exclusive podcasts, newsletters, prizes, insights and more. By doing so, you’ll also be supporting independent journalism and helping us to continue producing the kind of stuff that keeps you coming back.

Here are some of the fresh benefits that our members can avail of this week:

Our own Murray Kinsella will again be joined on Monday by leading analyst Eoin Toolan for Rugby Weekly Extra‘s big Six Nations preview.

Expect plenty of discussion of Ireland’s clash with Wales, as the lads examine where next Sunday’s game in Cardiff could be won and lost.

They’ll also take the time to field questions from the members’ WhatsApp group, which is populated by engaged and informed rugby fans from all over the country. Entry, which is part of the membership package, allows you to shape the show.

Tuesday is Behind The Lines day, which means Gavin Cooney will be bringing you another fascinating conversation with one of sportswriting’s finest purveyors.

This week’s guest is Australian journalist Anna Krien, who won the 2014 William Hill Sports Book of the Year award for ‘Night Games’, which delved into the macho sexual culture of Aussie Rules football while investigating one player’s trial for rape.

Having added another All-Ireland success to his rapidly-growing list of honours in December, Limerick’s Paul Kinnerk will tell Shane Keegan about his journey on Wednesday for the latest episode of the coaching podcast, How To Win At Dominoes

We’ll send Insider newsletters from our rugby, GAA and football staff, and our latest Bylines offering – ‘Who ever said football should be fair?’ by author Adrian Duncan – is also well worth setting time aside for.  

If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for a €5 a month – or just €42 per year – by clicking here.

Thank you for your support – it’s never taken for granted, but especially so in the current climate.

