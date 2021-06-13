Here's what The42 members can look forward to over the coming week

A BUSY summer of sport continues, with the Euros in full swing and the GAA continuing in earnest, while it’s not long now until the Olympics begin and the British and Irish Lions get their tour of South Africa underway.

As always, The42 will be here to cater for what promises to be an exciting few months.

This week’s edition of Behind the Lines will feature former Chelsea and Everton star Pat Nevin, who will be discussing his new book ‘The Accidental Footballer’ with Gavin Cooney.

We’ll also have the latest edition of GAA Weekly, with Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé, our GAA editor Fintan O’Toole and host Maurice Brosnan discussing the latest talking points from the leagues in football and hurling.

In addition, you can catch up with the latest episode of Rugby Weekly Extra, as rugby correspondent Murray Kinsella and performance analyst Eoin Toolan give their reaction to Leinster and Munster finishing their Rainbow Cup campaigns on a high, and much more.

There’s also plenty to get stuck into in our back catalogue, including Bylines: our new writing initiative in which we commission exclusive sports essays from some of our favourite authors, the Rise of Kenny podcast about the Dubliner’s journey to becoming Ireland manager and How To Win At Dominoes, in which Shane Keegan chats to some of the brightest minds in Irish sport and quizzes them on their coaching philosophies.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

A reminder that The42 Membership — and all of these great benefits — costs just €42 a year (or 12 cent a day, if you prefer to look at it that way). Monthly memberships are also available for €5 a month. You can join us here to support our independent sports journalism. Chat soon.