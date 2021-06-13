BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Sunday 13 June 2021
Advertisement

Here's what The42 members can look forward to over the coming week

Pat Nevin discussing new book ‘The Accidental Footballer’ is among the highlights.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 8:00 PM
23 minutes ago 102 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5465734

A BUSY summer of sport continues, with the Euros in full swing and the GAA continuing in earnest, while it’s not long now until the Olympics begin and the British and Irish Lions get their tour of South Africa underway.

As always, The42 will be here to cater for what promises to be an exciting few months.

This week’s edition of Behind the Lines will feature former Chelsea and Everton star Pat Nevin, who will be discussing his new book ‘The Accidental Footballer’ with Gavin Cooney.

We’ll also have the latest edition of GAA Weekly, with Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé, our GAA editor Fintan O’Toole and host Maurice Brosnan discussing the latest talking points from the leagues in football and hurling.

In addition, you can catch up with the latest episode of Rugby Weekly Extra, as rugby correspondent Murray Kinsella and performance analyst Eoin Toolan give their reaction to Leinster and Munster finishing their Rainbow Cup campaigns on a high, and much more.

There’s also plenty to get stuck into in our back catalogue, including Bylines: our new writing initiative in which we commission exclusive sports essays from some of our favourite authors, the Rise of Kenny podcast about the Dubliner’s journey to becoming Ireland manager and How To Win At Dominoes, in which Shane Keegan chats to some of the brightest minds in Irish sport and quizzes them on their coaching philosophies.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A reminder that The42 Membership — and all of these great benefits — costs just €42 a year (or 12 cent a day, if you prefer to look at it that way). Monthly memberships are also available for €5 a monthYou can join us here to support our independent sports journalism. Chat soon.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie