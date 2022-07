Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday

8.30am: Commonwealth Games — BBC One.

12pm: Hero Open — Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm: Hungarian Grand Prix (Practice) — Sky Sports F1

1pm/1.15pm: Women’s Tour de France — Eurosport/TG4

1.30pm: Horse Racing at Goodwood — Virgin Media One

3.15pm: West Indies v India — Sky Sports Cricket

4pm: LPGA Scottish Open — Sky Sports Mix

4.50pm: Galway Races — TG4

7pm: Rocket Mortgage Classic — Sky Sports Golf

8pm: Championship, Huddersfield v Burnley — Sky Sports Football

Saturday

7am: Commonwealth Games — BBC One

11am: Hero Open — Sky Sports Golf

11.45am: Hungarian Grand Prix (Practice and Qualifying) — Sky Sports F1

12pm: Livingston v Rangers, Scottish Premiership — Sky Sports Football

12.55pm: Horse Racing at Goodwood — Virgin Media One

2pm: LPGA Scottish Open — Sky Sports Mix

2pm: Women’s Tour de France — Eurosport 1

5pm: Liverpool v Man City, Community Shield — UTV

5.30pm: Middlesbrough v West Brom, Championship — Sky Sports Football

5.30pm: Rocket Mortgage Classic — Sky Sports Golf

6.35pm: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, Women’s National League — TG4

7pm: Chris Billam-Smith v Isaac Chamberlain — Sky Sports Boxing

10pm: Josh Kelly v Lucas Bastida — Channel 5

Sunday

3am: Real Madrid v Juventus, Pre-Season Friendly — Premier Sports 1

3am: Julianna Peña v Amanda Nunes, UFC — BT Sport 1

9am: Commonwealth Games — BBC One

11am: Hero Open — Sky Sports Golf

11.45am: Antrim v Fermanagh, Junior Women’s Football final — TG4

12pm: Sunderland v Coventry City, Championship — Sky Sports Football

12.30pm: Hungarian Grand Prix — Sky Sports F1

1.30pm: LPGA Scottish Open — Sky Sports Mix

1.45pm: Laois v Wexford, Intermediate Women’s Football final — TG4

2pm: England v South Africa — Sky Sports Cricket

2.15pm: Women’s Tour de France — Eurosport 1

4pm: Kerry v Meath, Senior Women’s Football final — TG4

4.30pm: Celtic v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership — Sky Sports Football

5pm: England v Germany, Women’s Euros final – RTÉ Two/BBC One.

5.30pm: Rocket Mortgage Classic — Sky Sports Golf

7pm: PSG v Nantes, Trophee des Champions — BT Sport One

9.30pm: The Sunday Game — RTÉ Two.

N.B. With the exception of Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, all WNL and FAI Cup games will not be televised but are available on LOITV