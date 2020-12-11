Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

From left to right: Raheem Sterling, Jack Prendergast, Johnny Sexton and Anthony Joshua.

IT’S ANOTHER VERY busy weekend of sporting action as the year approaches its end.

Among the highlights are the All-Ireland senior hurling final, Champions Cup action (which includes all four Irish provinces), the Women’s FAI Cup final and the Manchester derby in the Premier League.

Here’s the main action in store if you’re spending the next few days on the couch.

Friday

7am — The Dubai DP World Tour Championship can be watched this morning on Sky Sports Golf.

1pm — You can see the horse racing from Cheltenham on Virgin Media One and ITV4.

5.30pm — The Champions Cup clash between Northampton and Bordeaux is on BT Sport 2.

6pm — The US Women’s Open is showing on Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm — The Irish Premiership clash between Larne and Linfield is available on BBC Two.

8pm — The match between Leeds and West Ham United can be viewed on Sky Sports Premier League.

8pm — Ulster take on Toulouse in the Champions Cup on BT Sport 2.

Saturday

Peamount's Aine O'Gorman celebrates scoring.

7am — The Dubai DP World Tour Championship continues on Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm – Wolves face Aston Villa in the Premier League on BT Sport 1.

12.30pm — The Welsh derby between Cardiff and Swansea City in the Championship can be seen on Sky Sports Football.

1pm — Bristol v Clermont in the Champions Cup is showing on Virgin Media Two, Channel 4 and BT Sport 2.

1.30pm — Horse racing at Cheltenham continues on both Virgin Media One and ITV4.

2.30pm — You can watch Bundesliga action on Soccer ESPN, starting with Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart and followed by Union Berlin v Bayern Munich.

3pm — There are back-to-back games on Sky Sports Premier League, starting with Newcastle Utd v West Brom, before Man United v Man City at 5.30pm.

3.15pm — Peamount United v Cork City in the FAI Women’s Cup final is being shown on RTÉ 2.

3.15pm — BT Sport 2 is showing three consecutive Champions Cup games — starting with Bath v Scarlets, before Dragons v Wasps (5.30pm) and Edinburgh v La Rochelle (8pm).

3.15pm — BT Sport 3 is also showing Champions Cup matches, beginning with Toulon v Sale and followed by Montpellier v Leinster (5.30pm).

4pm — The US Women’s Open continues on Sky Sports Golf.

4.30pm – Cork play Limerick in the Munster U20 hurling semi-final and it’s live on TG4.

6pm – The boxing bout between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev is available on Sky Sports Box Office.

7pm – It’s the All-Ireland senior camogie final and it’s live on RTÉ 2 as Kilkenny face Galway.

8pm — Everton v Chelsea in the Premier League is on BT Sport 1.

8pm – Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid is available on LaLigaTV.

Sunday

Munster will compete in the Champions Cup this weekend.

6.30am – The Dubai DP World Tour Championship continues on Sky Sports Golf.

11.30am — The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can be watched on Sky Sports F1.

12pm – Dundee Utd v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership can be watched on Sky Sports Football.

12pm — There are no fewer than four consecutive games on Sky Sports Premier League: Southampton v Sheffield Utd, Crystal Palace v Tottenham (2.15pm), Fulham v Liverpool (4.30pm), and Arsenal v Burnley (7.15pm).

1pm — BT Sport 2 are showing a couple of Champions Cup games starting with Lyon v Gloucester, before Exeter v Glasgow (3.15pm) and Munster v Harlequins (5.30pm).

1pm – The Joe McDonagh Cup final is the first hurling focus of the day on RTÉ 2 as Kerry play Antrim.

2.30pm — The Women’s Super League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal is on BT Sport 1.

3pm – Celtic’s Scottish Premiership match against Kilmarnock can be seen on Celtic TV.

3.15pm – Racing 92 v Connacht in the Champions Cup is on BT Sport 3.

3.30pm – Limerick play Waterford in the biggest hurling game of the year. You can watch the All-Ireland senior hurling final on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Mix.

4pm – The US Women’s Open continues on Sky Sports Golf.

5pm — The Serie A clash featuring Genoa and Juventus is on Premier Sports 1.

6pm — Sky Sports NFL is showing three consecutive matches — Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders (9.05pm), Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills (1.20am).

7.15pm — The Premier League encounter between Leicester City and Brighton is showing on both Premier Sports 2 and Amazon Prime Video.

8pm — PSG v Lyon in Ligue 1 is on BT Sport 1.

8pm — Barcelona take on Levante on LaLigaTV.

9.30pm – The Sunday Game on RTÉ 2 brings a review of all the weekend’s hurling and camogie action.