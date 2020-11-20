Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

It's another huge weekend of sporting action.

THE LOCKDOWN CONTINUES but thankfully, there’s plenty of live sport on TV this weekend to keep us all entertained.

England v Ireland, Tottenham against Man City, the FAI Cup encounter between Bohemians and Dundalk, two hurling quarter-finals and three provincial football finals are among the highlights.

Check out the full listings below…

Friday

10am - You can watch the Joburg Open on Sky Sports Golf.

2pm - Watch the ATP World Tour Finals in London on BBC 2.

6pm - The RSM Classic is on Sky Sports Golf from early Friday evening while the Pelican Women’s Championship is available via the red button.

6pm - There are two Ligue 1 gams available on BT Sport 3, starting with Rennes v Bordeaux, while Monaco v PSG kicks off at 8pm.

7pm - Grand Slam of Darts is available on Sky Sports Arena.

7pm - Coverage of the Coventry-Birmingham City Championship clash on Sky Sports Football begins at 7pm, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

7.30pm - Bohemians’ FAI Cup tie against Dundalk kicks off at 7.45pm and will be shown on RTÉ Two.

Dalymount Park hosts Bohemians clash with Dundalk. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7.45pm - Harlequins take on Exeter Chiefs in the English Premiership, and it can be viewed on BT Sport 1.

Saturday

8.15am - Argentina face Australia early on Saturday, and it can be seen on Sky Sports Arena.

10am - The Joburg Open continues on Sky Sports Golf.

11.30am - Newcastle take on Chelsea on BT Sport 1 in the early Premier League clash, which kicks of at 12.30pm.

11.45am - England are up against France in women’s rugby, and you can watch it on BBC 2.

12pm - Bournemouth host table toppers Reading in the Championship (kick-off: 12.30pm) on Sky Sports Football.

12.25pm - Italy face Fiji in the Nations Cup (kick-off: 12.45pm) on Premier Sports 2.

1pm - You can watch as many as four games on La Liga TV, beginning from 1pm, which in chronological order are: Levante v Elche, Villarreal v Real Madrid, Sevilla v Celta Vigo, Atlético Madrid v Barcelona.

1.15pm - The day’s hurling action begins on RTÉ 2 with Galway against Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Joe Canning and Noel McGrath in opposition on Saturday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

1.25pm - Both Virgin Media 1 and UTV are showing horse racing from Ascot.

1.55pm - There is Serie A action on FreeSports in the form of Crotone against Lazio (kick-off: 2pm).

2pm - England play Ireland in the Nations Cup, and it will be shown on both RTÉ 1 and Channel 4, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Irish rugby team are set to face England at 3pm on Saturday. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

2pm - The ATP World Tour Finals are on BBC 2 once again.

2.30pm - The Premier League 3pm kick-off of Aston Villa versus Brighton can be seen on Premier Sports 1, as well as BT Sport 1.

2.30pm - The big Bundesliga game of the weekend, involving Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, is on BT Sport 3.

3.45pm - Sky Sports Mix has the second of the senior hurling quarter-finals, Waterford playing Clare.

4.55pm - Wales against Georgia (kick-off: 5.15pm) in the Nations Cup is on Premier Sports 1.

5pm - The standout Premier League game this weekend sees Tottenham take on Man City (kick-off: 5.30pm) on Sky Sports Premier League.

5.15pm - There are back-to-back Bundesliga games on BT Sport 2, starting with Eintracht Frankfurt against RB Leipzig, and followed by Hertha Berlin versus Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Source: R7043 firo Sportphoto/J√ºrgen Fromme

6pm - The RSM Classic continues on Sky Sports Golf while the Pelican Women’s Championship is available via the red button.

7pm - It’s the Leinster senior football final live on RTÉ 2, reigning champions Dublin take on Meath.

7pm - Grand Slam of Darts is once again showing on Sky Sports Arena.

7.40pm - Juventus play Cagliari in Saturday evening’s Serie A clash on Premier Sports 1 (kick-off: 7.45pm).

8pm - Marseille take on Nice in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 1.

Sunday

3am - You can watch UFC Las Vegas action in the early hours of Sunday on BT Sport 1, featuring Deiveson Figueiredo against Alex Perez.

10am - You can view the closing stages of the Joburg Open on Sky Sports Golf.

11am - Rangers play Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Football (kick-off: 12pm).

12.30pm - Wasps take in Bristol Bears in the English Premiership (kick-off: 1pm) on BT Sport 1.

1pm - There are two top-flight games on Sky Sports Premier League — Sheffield United v West Ham (2pm) and Leeds v Arsenal (4.30pm).

1pm - There is more action from the Grand Slam of Darts throughout the day on Sky Sports Arena.

1.30pm - Cork play Tipperary in the Munster senior football final with coverage live on RTÉ 2. At the same time you can check out Donegal take on Mayo in the Nickey Rackard Cup final on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

Tipperary's Bill Maher and Cork's Ian Maguire in opposition on Sunday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

1.55pm - The Serie A encounter between Inter Milan and Torino (kick-off: 2pm) is on FreeSports.

2.25pm - Zebre host Connacht in the Pro14 (kick-off: 2.30pm), and it’s showing on eir Sport 1.

2.30pm - Scotland take on France in the Nations Cup, with the game kicking off at 3pm, with live coverage of Premier Sports 1.

4pm - It’s Donegal against Cavan in the Ulster senior football decider with both RTÉ 2 and BBC Northern Ireland showing the game. The Christy Ring Cup final throws in at the same time, Down playing Kildare on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

4.30pm - The Pro14 game between Leinster and Cardiff Blues is taking place on both TG4 and eir Sport 1, with kick-off at 5.15pm.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen. Source: Robbie Stephenson/INPHO

4.55pm - There are two Serie A games on Premier Sports 1, starting with Udinese v Genoa before Napoli v AC Milan.

5pm - There are a couple of NFL games on Sky Sports NFL in the following order: Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders.

6pm - The ATP World Tour Finals continues on BBC Two.

6pm - The RSM Classic once again can be seen on Sky Sports Golf while the Pelican Women’s Championship is available via the red button from 7pm.

7.30pm - Ulster v Scarlets in the Pro14 can be seen on eir Sport 1.

9.30pm - Check out all the weekend’s GAA highlights and analysis on The Sunday Game on RTÉ.

