This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 12 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late Hernandez strike keeps Leeds on course for title

The 89th minute goal broke the deadlock and puts a huge dent in Swansea’s hopes of earning promotion via the playoffs.

By AFP Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 3:47 PM
59 minutes ago 2,174 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5148075
Hernandez celebrates while Swansea are left in despair.
Image: Nick Potts
Hernandez celebrates while Swansea are left in despair.
Hernandez celebrates while Swansea are left in despair.
Image: Nick Potts

A GAME WITH a lot riding on it for both teams was tight and tense throughout, but an 89th minute winner from Pablo Herndanez gave Leeds a 0-1 win away to Swansea.

The late strike ensures Leeds keep a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship, but the agonising loss leaves Swansea sitting a point behing their Welsh rivals Cardiff City in sixth – the final promotion place.

The winner came as Luke Ayling was played in behind the home side’s defence. His cut-back is deflected, but into the path of Hernandez who coolly took a touch before picking out the bottom left corner from the penalty spot.

The last-gasp win as a third success on the trot for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who need just four more points to guarantee promotion and hold a three-point lead over second-place West Brom with three matches remaining.

Hernandez’s winner was a fitting end to a day when Leeds remembered the life of club great Jack Charlton, who made 773 appearances for them between 1953 and 1973.

The former Ireland manager clinched the old First Division title and the FA Cup with Leeds.

A minute’s silence was followed by warm applause from both sets of players and management staff, with Charlton’s image shown on the main scoreboard at the Liberty Stadium.

Leeds had not won in Swansea since April 1964, a 3-0 victory in which Charlton featured.

They were promoted into the top-flight as second tier champions that season and look odds-on to emulate that feat 56 years later.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie