Late Hernandez strike keeps Leeds on course for title

A GAME WITH a lot riding on it for both teams was tight and tense throughout, but an 89th minute winner from Pablo Herndanez gave Leeds a 0-1 win away to Swansea.

The late strike ensures Leeds keep a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship, but the agonising loss leaves Swansea sitting a point behing their Welsh rivals Cardiff City in sixth – the final promotion place.

The winner came as Luke Ayling was played in behind the home side’s defence. His cut-back is deflected, but into the path of Hernandez who coolly took a touch before picking out the bottom left corner from the penalty spot.

The last-gasp win as a third success on the trot for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who need just four more points to guarantee promotion and hold a three-point lead over second-place West Brom with three matches remaining.

Hernandez’s winner was a fitting end to a day when Leeds remembered the life of club great Jack Charlton, who made 773 appearances for them between 1953 and 1973.

The former Ireland manager clinched the old First Division title and the FA Cup with Leeds.

A minute’s silence was followed by warm applause from both sets of players and management staff, with Charlton’s image shown on the main scoreboard at the Liberty Stadium.

Leeds had not won in Swansea since April 1964, a 3-0 victory in which Charlton featured.

They were promoted into the top-flight as second tier champions that season and look odds-on to emulate that feat 56 years later.