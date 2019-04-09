This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I do not close any doors'

Uncertainty for Ander Herrera as he approaches the end of his current contract at Manchester United.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 2:23 PM
Ander Herrera of Manchester United.
ANDER HERRERA ADMITS Manchester United “aren’t thinking the same” as he is when it comes to contract extension talks at Old Trafford.

The Spanish midfielder is approaching the end of his current deal and is due to drop into the free agent pool this summer.

The Red Devils had been hoping to avoid losing a proven performer for nothing, with discussions regarding fresh terms having dragged on for some time.

With no agreement reached, Herrera is reported to have attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

The 29-year-old has offered his suitors hope while providing an update on his situation, with all options being kept open at this stage.

Herrera told ABC: “It’s true that I only have two months on my contract left and, today, Manchester and I aren’t thinking the same and there is no renewal agreement, but my duty is to keep listening to United.

“What I have clear is that I’m going to continue playing in a big team. I take care of myself, I work hard and I want to squeeze as much out of football for as long as my body allows me to, because the day after I retire I will start to regret having retired. 

“I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I do not close any doors.”

Herrera has been with United since 2014, taking in close to 200 appearances for the club. He has been a regular under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils’ current boss has used him in a midfield unit alongside World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who is another of those to be generating exit talk.

Herrera is hoping to see the Frenchman remain at Old Trafford, but concedes that the 26-year-old would be a useful addition for Real Madrid as speculation regarding a possible switch to Spain builds.

Herrera added on a current colleague: “Pogba would be a great reinforcement for Madrid and for any team in the universe, but I hope he remains at United. 

“He is a midfielder who has all the qualities. He is good with his head, shoots with both feet, is fast, powerful, helps in defensive tasks, is strong one against one, assists and scores.”

Pogba will be hoping to play a leading role against La Liga opposition tomorrow night when United face Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

It may be that Herrera misses out on a place alongside him, with the Spain international forced to sit out training this morning as Solskjaer finalises his plans.

The42 Team

