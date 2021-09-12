'He's 538 years of age' - Joey Barton hails veteran debutant Glenn Whelan

BRISTOL ROVERS MANAGER Joey Barton was full of praise for Glenn Whelan following the veteran Republic of Ireland international’s debut for the club.

Having signed a one-year deal with the League Two outfit, Whelan started in yesterday’s away game at Hartlepool United.

The 37-year-old was unable to prevent his new club from suffering a 1-0 defeat that leaves them languishing in 21st place, but his contribution was worthy of a glowing review from his former Manchester City team-mate.

“I thought he was outstanding, when you consider he hasn’t played any pre-season for anybody and he’s 538 years of age,” Barton joked.

“To come in and keep himself in that kind of condition after a two-week period with us, and to be able to start in the first-team is an incredible testament to his professionalism.”

Whelan had been a free agent throughout the summer after his contract with League One side Fleetwood Town – where he was signed by Barton in January 2020 – expired in June.

In his first Bristol Rovers outing, the experienced Dubliner played 74 minutes in his customary defensive midfield role before being withdrawn as part of a tactical change as the visitors sought an equaliser.

“I would have left him in for the 90 minutes but obviously we needed a goal so we decided that 70-odd minutes for him was enough,” Barton added. “We wanted to change that by getting another attacking body on.

“I’m pleased with Whelo. I think he’ll be a really good addition to the team.”