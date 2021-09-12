Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 12 September 2021
'He's 538 years of age' - Joey Barton hails veteran debutant Glenn Whelan

The Ireland international had his first Bristol Rovers outing in yesterday’s defeat to Hartlepool United.

Glenn Whelan (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

BRISTOL ROVERS MANAGER Joey Barton was full of praise for Glenn Whelan following the veteran Republic of Ireland international’s debut for the club.

Having signed a one-year deal with the League Two outfit, Whelan started in yesterday’s away game at Hartlepool United.

The 37-year-old was unable to prevent his new club from suffering a 1-0 defeat that leaves them languishing in 21st place, but his contribution was worthy of a glowing review from his former Manchester City team-mate.

“I thought he was outstanding, when you consider he hasn’t played any pre-season for anybody and he’s 538 years of age,” Barton joked.

“To come in and keep himself in that kind of condition after a two-week period with us, and to be able to start in the first-team is an incredible testament to his professionalism.”

Whelan had been a free agent throughout the summer after his contract with League One side Fleetwood Town – where he was signed by Barton in January 2020 –  expired in June.

In his first Bristol Rovers outing, the experienced Dubliner played 74 minutes in his customary defensive midfield role before being withdrawn as part of a tactical change as the visitors sought an equaliser.

“I would have left him in for the 90 minutes but obviously we needed a goal so we decided that 70-odd minutes for him was enough,” Barton added. “We wanted to change that by getting another attacking body on.

“I’m pleased with Whelo. I think he’ll be a really good addition to the team.”

