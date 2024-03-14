Advertisement
Trainer John "Shark" Hanlon with Hewick. Alamy Stock Photo
Cheltenham 2024

No Gold Cup fairytale for Hewick as he's pulled out

Trainer John “Shark” Hanlon made the decision due to unsuitable ground.
1 hour ago

THERE WILL BE no Gold Cup fairytale for Hewick after he had to be pulled out of Cheltenham due to unsuitable ground.

The star of trainer John “Shark” Hanlon’s stable is now being primed for the Grand National at Aintree next month.

“After walking the track this morning, we have decided Hewick will not run in the Gold Cup tomorrow. While this is disappointing, we are doing what’s best for the horse,” Hanlon said.

“He’ll go to Aintree a fresh horse and we can’t wait to see him run in the Grand National. Hopefully we’ll get better ground there and he’ll do us proud again. It’d be phenomenal to win a race like that.”

