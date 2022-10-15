Membership : Access or Sign Up
'This is for Jack' – Hanlon dedicates American Grand National win to deBromhead

The John ‘Shark’ Hanlon-trained Hewick came home first in the American Grand National on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 10:58 PM
Jordan Gainford on Hewick (file photo)
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHN ‘SHARK’ HANLON is celebrating another big victory after Hewick won the American Grand National in Far Hills, New Jersey on Saturday.

And speaking after the race, the Carlow-based trainer dedicated the win to Jack deBromhead, son of trainer Henry deBromhead, who passed away at the age of 13 following an accident last month.

Hewick cost Hanlon just €850 in 2017, and had already landed over €300,000 in prize money before today’s success in New Jersey, with Wexford jockey Jordan Gainford on board.

The American Grand National carries a prize pot of $250,000 (€257,000), with a top prize of $155,000 (€160,000).

“It’s a dream come true,” Hanlon said.

“I just have to say, there was an accident in Ireland a couple of months ago with Jack deBromhead, and we’re all thinking of him.

“My young lad, he was his best friend, and he cried there and said ‘This is for Jack.’ 

Hewick was favourite to take the American Grand National after a superb year, running out an impressive winner of the bet365 Gold Cup for Hanlon at Sandown in April and landing a dramatic Galway Plate success in July.

The seven-year-old was also in contention for the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel last month, but approaching the final fence, Hewick knuckled on landing and parted company with his rider. 

