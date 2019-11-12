Former South Africa head coach Meyer quits Stade Francais

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA coach Heyneke Meyer has resigned from his position in charge of the French Top 14′s bottom side Stade Francais, the club announced this evening.

Meyer, 52, who led the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, quit Stade after claiming only two wins from the opening nine matches of the season with local reports suggesting he had been sacked by the Parisian outfit.

A statement released by the club reads: “Stade Français Paris would like to thank its Director of Rugby for his loyalty and commitment during these two years and wishes him the success he deserves in his future projects.”

Meyer added: “My intention has always been to do what is best for this legendary club, Stade Français Paris. With that in mind, today I am resigning as Sports Director and Head Coach of Stade Français Paris.

“It has been an honor and a wonderful adventure to coach Stade Français Paris; I enjoyed every day of my experience in Paris. I would like to thank Dr Wild who is truly a man with whom it is great to work and I am grateful for the opportunity he has given me and the support he has given me.

I would also like to thank the players and my staff, as well as the fantastic fans. I will always be a supporter of Stade Français Paris and I wish the club the best for the future.

