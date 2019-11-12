This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former South Africa head coach Meyer quits Stade Francais

The club sit bottom of the Top 14 after just two wins from nine this season.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 6:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,467 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4889002
Stade Francais have struggled this season.
Image: Pierre Stevenin
Stade Francais have struggled this season.
Stade Francais have struggled this season.
Image: Pierre Stevenin

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA coach Heyneke Meyer has resigned from his position in charge of the French Top 14′s bottom side Stade Francais, the club announced this evening. 

Meyer, 52, who led the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, quit Stade after claiming only two wins from the opening nine matches of the season with local reports suggesting he had been sacked by the Parisian outfit.

A statement released by the club reads: “Stade Français Paris would like to thank its Director of Rugby for his loyalty and commitment during these two years and wishes him the success he deserves in his future projects.”

Meyer added: “My intention has always been to do what is best for this legendary club, Stade Français Paris. With that in mind, today I am resigning as Sports Director and Head Coach of Stade Français Paris.

“It has been an honor and a wonderful adventure to coach Stade Français Paris; I enjoyed every day of my experience in Paris. I would like to thank Dr Wild who is truly a man with whom it is great to work and I am grateful for the opportunity he has given me and the support he has given me.

I would also like to thank the players and my staff, as well as the fantastic fans. I will always be a supporter of Stade Français Paris and I wish the club the best for the future.

“It has always been my intention to do so, which is best for this great club – Stade Français and with this in mind, I am hereby offer my resignation as coach of Stade Français.

“It has been an honor to coach the club. I have had a great life experience coaching Stade Français and I have loved my time in Paris. I would like to thank Dr Wild, who is quite simply, a wonderful man to work for and I am grateful for the opportunity and all the support he gave me. I would like to thank the players and my support staff.

“I will always remain a supporter of Stade Français and wish the club all the success for the future. ”

- © AFP 2019

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie