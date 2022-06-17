'He’s a challenging but inspiring character' - Hibs boss hints at move for McGeady

HIBERNIAN MANAGER LEE Johnson isn’t ruling out a move for “inspirational” veteran Aiden McGeady.

The pair worked together at Sunderland as recently as last season and the 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland attacker – a free agent following his departure from the Stadium of Light this summer – has been linked with the Easter Road club.

Advertisement

Recently-appointed Hibs boss Johnson hinted that he would be keen to bring McGeady, who began his career with Celtic, back to Scotland.

“I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. When he gets to the corner of the box, often there’s an assist or a shot at goal.

He’s 36 years old so whether it’s us or somewhere else, he’s got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well.

“He’s a maverick. He’s a challenging but inspiring character to have in any squad. Whoever gets Aiden McGeady moving forward – certainly for a year or two – will have an exceptional player and person.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!