Dublin: 18°C Friday 17 June 2022
'He’s a challenging but inspiring character' - Hibs boss hints at move for McGeady

The 36-year-old is unattached since leaving Sunderland.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jun 2022, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,001 Views 1 Comment
Lee Johnson and Aiden McGeady worked together at Sunderland.
Image: PA
Image: PA

HIBERNIAN MANAGER LEE Johnson isn’t ruling out a move for “inspirational” veteran Aiden McGeady.

The pair worked together at Sunderland as recently as last season and the 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland attacker – a free agent following his departure from the Stadium of Light this summer – has been linked with the Easter Road club.

Recently-appointed Hibs boss Johnson hinted that he would be keen to bring McGeady, who began his career with Celtic, back to Scotland.

“I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. When he gets to the corner of the box, often there’s an assist or a shot at goal.

He’s 36 years old so whether it’s us or somewhere else, he’s got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well.

“He’s a maverick. He’s a challenging but inspiring character to have in any squad. Whoever gets Aiden McGeady moving forward – certainly for a year or two – will have an exceptional player and person.”

About the author
Press Association

