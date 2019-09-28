Celtic drop first points of the season in Easter Road stalemate

CELTIC’S PERFECT START to the Scottish Premiership season is over after Neil Lennon’s side were held by Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday afternoon.

After Kristoffer Ajer’s early own goal, Celtic responded through Ryan Christie and while the visitors pushed for a winner, they were ultimately left frustrated and forced to settle for a point.

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom had been earlier sent to the stand by the referee after he kicked a water bottle when Celtic equalised and it hit an assistant referee.

