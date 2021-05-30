BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Advertisement

Highlanders heartbreak as Smith comes up inches short in last-second dive for bonus point

Without a bonus point, the unbeaten Highlanders slipped to fourth place with two rounds to play.

By AFP Sunday 30 May 2021, 9:24 AM
8 minutes ago 211 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5452574
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

THE OTAGO HIGHLANDERS overcame a Covid-19 disruption to beat the Melbourne Rebels 42-27 on Sunday but ended inches short of a crucial bonus point in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Without the maximum points, the unbeaten Highlanders slipped to fourth place, a point behind the Canterbury Crusaders and two points behind the Auckland Blues and Wellington Hurricanes with only two rounds to play.

The Highlanders were forced to make a rushed trip to Sydney on Friday after a coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne prevented the Rebels travelling to New Zealand.

In what became an away game for both sides, the Otago club led 35-27 with four minutes remaining, needing two further tries for a bonus point.

Billy Harmon scored one and in the final play of the game Aaron Smith dived for the crucial try only to lose the ball a fraction short of the line.

In a competition where bonus points are vital it will be difficult now for the Highlanders to make the final although the Blues and Hurricanes still have to face the Queensland Reds who ended the Waikato Chiefs’ chances of making the top two on Saturday.

The Highlanders made a flying start with Michael Collins scoring from a Smith chip kick in the second minute.

Sio Tomkinson followed with a try from turnover ball and Mitch Hunt converted both to put the Highlanders 14-0 ahead.

The Rebels came back with tries to Marika Koroibete and Cabous Eloff, with big prop Eloff’s try coming a minute after he crossed the line for the first time and then admitted to the referee he had knocked the ball on.

A Matt Toomua penalty three minutes after half-time had the Rebels ahead 15-14 but when Jason Uelese was sent off for repeated infringements the Highlanders struck hard.

They turned down the penalty for a scrum which produced a penalty try and followed with tries to Josh Dickson and a solo effort from Jona Nareki to race to a 35-15 lead while Uelese was off the field.

The Highlanders were 5-2 up on the try count and in line for maximum points — a team must score three tries more than their opponents for the bonus — when the Rebels struck back with a try to Matt Gibbon and second five-pointer for Koroibete.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Highlanders’ late charge could produce only one more try as they fell just short of the vital extra point.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie