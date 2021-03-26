BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 26 March 2021
Barrett scores all 30 as Hurricanes snap losing streak

Aaron Smith faced a special haka as he became the most capped Highlander ever.

By AFP Friday 26 Mar 2021, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 2,682 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5392491
Highlanders' Aaron Smith is presented with a claymore after his 154th match as his teammates perform a haka.
Image: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO
Highlanders' Aaron Smith is presented with a claymore after his 154th match as his teammates perform a haka.
Highlanders' Aaron Smith is presented with a claymore after his 154th match as his teammates perform a haka.
Image: Photosport/Derek Morrison/INPHO

ALL BLACKS BACK Jordie Barrett helped the Wellington Hurricanes to a much-needed 30-19 win over Otago Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa in Dunedin this morning.

Barrett scored all of the Hurricanes’ points — three tries, three conversions, three penalties — to post the Hurricanes first win of the 2021 season.

The Wellingtonians blew a big lead against Waikato Chiefs last week, but managed to hold on against the Highlanders after backing Barrett’s point-scoring exploits with strong defence.

“We had to stay mentally strong, not just for periods of the game but for the full 80 minutes,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea said.

“When results are going like that you need to bring the love, bring a positive vibe, the boys came out and did the job.”

Barrett, playing at fullback, put the Hurricanes on the board with a booming, 50-metre penalty kick after six minutes. 

He then crossed for the opening try of the match, evading a tackle to cross the line before clinically converting. 

The Hurricanes came under pressure after prop Tyrel Lomax was sin-binned for collapsing a scrum, allowing lock Bryn Evans to capitalise with a try.

But Barrett hit back with the Hurricanes’ second try to make it 17-7 for the visitors on the stroke of half-time after latching on to a Salesi Rayasi pass. 

He completed the hat-trick when Ngani Laumape put him though with a sharp offload shortly after the restart, converting then adding another long-range penalty to his tally to make it 27-7. 

The Hurricanes gave away an almost identical 26-7 lead against Waikato Chiefs last week, and a similar collapse looked possible as the Highlanders staged a late charge. 

Connor Garden-Bachop and Thomas Umaga-Jensen both scored tries to narrow the gap to 27-19 but the Hurricanes held on and Barrett booted his final penalty to seal the win.

© – AFP, 2021


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey field listeners’ questions about Ireland’s victory over England before turning their attention to the club game, and Super Rugby in the Pacific Islands, prospective law trials up north and, of course, this weekend’s Pro14 final between old rivals.

