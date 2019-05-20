This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Relive the action as Leinster triumph over Munster and Ulster well beaten to Pro14 final

Leinster and Glasgow face off in Saturday’s decider at Celtic Park.

By The42 Team Monday 20 May 2019, 9:57 PM
18 minutes ago 519 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4644448

AND SO WE have it.

The 2019 Guinness Pro14 final will see Leinster travel to Glasgow with the sides facing off at Celtic Park this Saturday [KO 6.30pm].

Leo Cullen’s men beat Munster 24-9 at the RDS on Saturday, simply more clinical with ball in hand as the southern province bowed out of the semi-final try-less.

And on Friday night, Ulster were blown away by Glasgow at Scotstoun.

Those two matches may feel like an eternity ago now with all focus on Celtic’s home ground this weekend, but here’s a quick look back on what happened:

Leinster v Munster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

Glasgow v Ulster

Source: PRO14 Rugby/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie