Highly rated Dublin-born full-back returns to Championship club

PETER KIOSO HAS returned to Championship side Luton Town, following a successful loan spell at Bolton.

The 21-year-old full-back was born in Dublin, while his parents are from DR Congo.

He joined Luton from National League outfit Hartlepool United last year, and has so far appeared once as a late substitute in the Championship and twice in the EFL Cup, including a full 90 minutes against Manchester United.

Kioso impressed with Bolton, scoring three goals and playing regularly for the Trotters.

Speaking in relation to the decison, Bolton boss Ian Evatt told reporters: “Naturally we are disappointed that Luton have recalled Peter, but it indicates just how well he has progressed with us.

“Since his arrival, he has had such a positive impact on our squad both on and off the pitch.

“There is no doubt that he has a bright future in the game and we wish him well.”

Evatt went on to suggest that Kioso could be in line for first-team football with the Hatters, who have a number of players currently unavailable.

“I’ve spoken to Nathan [Jones] on Friday and he was more than happy for him to stay. But football changes and changes fast — one of their players have gone down with Covid. Then another one got injured and he’s left with one. Hopefully if he becomes available again late in the window we’re first in the queue.”

Kioso has made the bench for this evening’s match against QPR for Luton, who are 14th in the Championship at the time of writing.

He is one of four Irish players in their squad, with James Collins, Glen Rea and Eunan O’Kane (on loan from Leeds) also on the books at the club.