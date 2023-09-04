Highly rated League of Ireland starlet agrees move across the water

JACK MOYLAN has signed a pre-contract agreement with Lincoln City, the club have announced.

The 22-year-old attacker has impressed with Shelbourne in the League of Ireland, registering eight goals in 24 appearances this season.

Moylan will complete the season with Damien Duff’s side before officially joining the Imps on 1 January, after his contract with the Irish club expires.

Currently seventh in League One and recently enjoying an impressive Carabao Cup victory over Premier League outfit Sheffield United, Lincoln are managed by Dubliner Mark Kennedy and currently have five Irish players in their first-team squad — club captain Paudie O’Connor, Danny Mandroiu, Dylan Duffy, Sean Roughan and Oisin Gallagher.

The club’s Director of Football Jez George explained that they had not announced the signing ahead of the transfer window’s closure on Friday out of respect for the fact that Moylan was part of a Shels side facing St Patrick’s Athletic that same day.

“I hope that this news is a bonus to our supporters and exciting news after the closing of the transfer window,” said George, who added that the club had tracked the Kilbarrack native’s progress “extensively”.