Highly rated St Pat's teenager signs for Bristol City

HIGHLY RATED St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Adam Murphy has signed for Bristol City, the Irish club have announced.

The 18-year-old, who joins for an undisclosed fee, has been linked with a move to the Championship club for several months.

The Dubliner impressed in 40 senior appearances with the Saints since making his first-team debut at 16 in February 2022.

He was part of the squads for the FAI Cup triumphs in 2021 and 2023, coming off the bench in the latter win over Bohemians.

Murphy has signed for the Robins on a three-and-a-half-year deal with an additional 12-month option.

“The main attraction for me of Bristol City was the pathway for a young player into the first team,” Murphy, who turned down other offers, told Bristol City’s website. “That’s what you want as a young player, to be given an opportunity and the club has proved countless times that it does that. Hopefully, I can make that opportunity for myself and, if it comes along, I can take it.”

The Ireland U21 international is the latest promising youngster to make the move abroad from the League of Ireland, following the footsteps of the likes of Evan Ferguson, James Abankwah and Andrew Moran.

In other League of Ireland news today, Cork City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Aidan Dowling.

The 21-year-old joins the club from Larne, having previously been part of Blackburn Rovers’ academy.

Meanwhile, Galway have announced that 19-year-old midfielder Steven Healy has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The Ireland underage international made six first-team appearances for John Caulfield’s side last year.