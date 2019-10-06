This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Higuain winner beats Inter to put Juventus top

Antonio Conte lost in his first meeting against his former club.

By AFP Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 10:08 PM
Gonzalo Higuain celebratres.
Image: Alberto Gandolfo
Image: Alberto Gandolfo

GONZALO HIGUAIN SCORED the winner as Juventus inflicted a first Serie A defeat of the season on Inter Milan with a 2-1 victory which sent the defending champions top on Sunday.

Substitute Higuain slotted home on 80 minutes after Paulo Dybala had opened the scoring in the fourth minute at the San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez had pulled Inter Milan level from the spot on 18 minutes but coach Antonio Conte lost in his first meeting against his former club since leaving Juve to take over the Italy national team in 2014.

Juventus moved one point ahead of Inter after seven games as they target a ninth consecutive title.

Murray Kinsella joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey from Japan to give his blunt assessment of Ireland’s performance against Russia


