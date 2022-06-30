Two of Ireland's Hockey World Cup clashes to be shown on RTÉ News Channel

Ireland captain Katie Mullan (centre) with Sarah McAuley, Caoimhe Perdue, Roisin Upton and Michelle Carey at the World Cup squad announcement.

TWO OF IRELAND’S Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 Pool A games will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News Channel, the national broadcaster confirmed today.

RTÉ had come under fire for their lack of coverage of the tournament ahead of the Green Army’s opener against hosts Netherlands on Saturday, a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final.

“Ireland playing in a World Cup should not be hidden from the sporting public,” as Sinéad Kissane wrote in the Irish Independent.

Update on this.

RTÉ will show Ireland’s pool games against Chile (Tues, July 5) and Germany (Wed, July 6) on the RTÉ News Channel. — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) June 30, 2022

While the Dutch clash won’t be shown, the 2018 silver medallists’ next Pool A meetings with Chile and Germany will. Sean Dancer’s side face Chile on Tuesday, 5 July [1pm] and Germany on Wednesday 6th [5.30pm].

All three games take place at Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam.

RTÉ Sport confirmed that coverage of Ireland’s games beyond the group stages is subject to confirmation at the conclusion of the group stage.

Ireland squad

Ayeisha McFerran (goalkeeper, SV Kampong (NED), 113)

Elizabeth Murphy (goalkeeper, Loreto, 13)

Caoimhe Perdue (UCC, 0)

Charlotte Beggs (Ulster Elks, 0)

Christina Hamill (Loreto, 0)

Deirdre Duke (Old Alex, 154 )

Ellen Curran (Pembroke, 27)

Erin Getty (Queen’s, 11)

Hannah McLoughlin (UCD, 26)

Katie McKee (Pegasus, 0)

Katie Mullan (captain, Ballymoney, 206)

Lena Tice (Old Alex, 122)

Michelle Carey (UCD, 10)

Naomi Carroll (Catholic Institute, 121)

Roisin Upton (vice-captain, Catholic Institute, 89)

Sarah Hawkshaw (Railway Union, 46)

Sarah McAuley (UCD, 9)

Sarah Torrans (Loreto, 33)

Siofra O’Brien (Loreto, 0)

Zara Malseed (Ards, 7)