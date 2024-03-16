Omagh CBS retain Hogan Cup with dominant win over Mercy Mounthawk

Omagh CBS 3-14

Mercy Mounthawk 0-11

A TOTALLY DOMINANT second-half display propelled reigning kingpins Omagh CBS to a second successive Hogan Cup triumph following a comprehensive victory over Mercy Mounthawk at Croke Park this afternoon.

This All-Ireland Colleges senior ‘A’ football decider appeared to be in the melting pot at half-time. The Tyrone school held a slender one-point lead, 0-7 to 0-6, but they would start the second half with centre-forward Ruairí McCullagh in the sin-bin.

However, the Kerry representatives never got out of the starting blocks on the resumption, and with their own title ambitions irreparably damaged by self-inflicted wounds in defence, Omagh CBS were virtually home and dry by the end of the third quarter.

Comhghairdeas to Omagh CBS on their success today securing back to back Hogan Cup success! We are very proud of all seven of our representatives; Adrian, Oisín, Paudi, Jack, John, Brian and Ferghal. Well done lads and enjoy the well deserved celebrations. 👏 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LIXXoiCQ76 — An Droim Mór (@dromoregfc) March 16, 2024

Advertisement

A handling error by corner-back James Fisher allowed Omagh full-forward Paudi Dillon to hammer home his side’s first goal in the 40th minute, and when Pádraig O’Halloran’s hand-pass was intercepted, and clinically finished by a returning McCullagh, Mercy Mounthawk were in freefall (2-9 to 0-7).

With man-of-the-match Charlie Donnelly a herculean presence in the middle of the park (the Trillick club-man notched 0-5 from play), Diarmuid McNulty’s excellent side were now utterly rampant. There was no way back for Mercy Mounthawk.

The Tralee school kept fighting a losing cause until the bitter end, but McCullagh’s second goal in the 56th minute sealed the deal for Omagh CBS in great style. Captain Callum Daly’s leadership also shone all day, in what turned into the most emphatic of performances from the two-time champions.

OMAGH CBS: O Watson; B Lynch, B Gallagher, S McCann; N Farry, C Daly, M Corcoran; E Donaghy 0-2, C Donnelly 0-5; O Teague, R McCullagh 2-2(0-1mk), J Law; N McCarney, P Dillon 1-3(0-1mk), L Og Mossey 0-2(fs).

Subs: J Edgar for Teague (55), M Howe for Dillon (60), A McGurren for McCarney (60+1).

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: M Tansley; G O’Riordan, O McGibney, J Fisher; P O’Halloran, B Murphy, O Murphy; D Kirby, C O’Gara; N Collins 0-1, O Ferris 0-2, S Corkery 0-1; P Lane 0-6 (0-1mk, 0-4fs), T Kennedy 0-1(mk), N Townsend.

Subs: K Sheehan for Townsend (50), B Sharp for Fisher (55), J Hoare for O’Gara (55), T O’Sullivan for Corkery (60+1), B Byrne for O’Halloran (60+1).

Ref: D Gough (Meath).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!