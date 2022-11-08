Hogan moves to top of Championship scoring charts, Irish defender on target in cup upset

TROY DEENEY rescued a deserved point for Birmingham after Matt Grimes looked like inspiring Swansea to a comeback win in a 2-2 draw at St Andrew’s.

Deeney equalised in the 89th minute of the Sky Bet Championship clash, after Scott Hogan put Blues ahead in the first half and moved joint-top of the Championship scoring charts in the process.

Irish internatioanl Hogan’s ninth goal of the season was cancelled out by Olivier Ntcham before Grimes – who started the move for the equaliser – put Swansea ahead on the stroke of half-time with his first goal in 85 league games.

However, Deeney’s leveller meant Blues stretched their unbeaten home run to six games.

Birmingham, with two defeats in 12 matches, started confidently as they tried to emulate their flying start against QPR last week.

Their promising start paid off as they took a 12th-minute lead, albeit capitalising on some awful defending from Swansea.

Tahith Chong’s backheel on the left teed up Emmanuel Longelo to cross and the unmarked Hogan glanced home with goalkeeper Steven Benda flapping at thin air. It was Hogan’s fourth goal in six games.

Blues pushed for a second goal and the lively Chong’s shot was deflected inches wide after Hogan’s blocked effort bounced into his path.

A cross from Chong caused more panic in Swansea’s box and Ben Cabango sliced the ball over his own bar as the lurking Hogan looked to pounce.

It had been all one-way traffic but that changed in the 30th minute when Swansea equalised.

A magnificent diagonal ball from captain Grimes put Ryan Manning free on the left and his acutely-angled drive smacked off the post.

The ball rebounded to Ntcham, who curled a beautiful shot into the far bottom corner to leave goalkeeper John Ruddy helpless. It was the first goal the home side had conceded at St. Andrew’s in 226 minutes.

The action switched to the other end and Benda had to make a crucial diving stop to prevent an own goal after Chong’s cross was turned goalwards by Luke Cundle.

Swansea took a shock lead in the second minute of time added on at the end of the first half.

This time it was Birmingham’s turn to defend sloppily as Joel Latibeaudiere’s cross was swept home first time by the unmarked Grimes from 12 yards – his first goal since January 30, 2021.

Birmingham spent much of the second period in Swansea’s half but it took until late on for them to get back on level terms, Deeney belting the ball home from close range after Dion Sanderson headed on Juninho Bacuna’s corner.

Ireland international Michael Obafemi made a late substitute appearance in the game while Armstrong Oko-Flex was an unused sub.

Elsewhere, Lincoln bounced back from FA Cup embarrassment to storm into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Championship club Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The League One side took a seventh-minute lead when midfielder Matty Virtue was allowed time and space 25 yards out to the left of goal and netted with a sweetly struck right-footed drive.

It was 2-0 on 15 minutes as Ben House robbed young defender Joe Low, making his first start for the Robins, and ran through to slot home from inside the box.

Four minutes into the second half Lincoln were in dreamland as Irish defender Paudie O’Connor headed the third from virtually on the goal line after a free-kick was not dealt with.

Substitute Tommy Conway shot home from close range on 80 minutes after his initial effort had been saved to give the home side hope.

But Lincoln, dumped out of the FA Cup by non-League Chippenham at the weekend, were in no mood to surrender their advantage and defended their box strongly to clinch a memorable win.

Irish teenager Sean Roughan also started the game for Mark Kennedy’s side, while fellow youngster Oisin Gallagher was on the bench.

Mark Sykes started for Bristol City while Max O’Leary was on the bench

Meanwhile, a goal and assist from Ireland international Callum Robinson could not prevent Cardiff suffering a 3-2 loss against Hull.

Callum O’Dowda also started for the hosts while Cyrus Christie featured for the visitors.

On a less positive note from Stephen Kenny’s perspective, Will Keane went off injured in Wigan’s 2-0 loss to Coventry.

Irish teammate James McClean did complete 90 minutes in that game.

Finally, Dubliner Warren O’Hora scored as MK Dons beat Morecambe 2-0 in the EFL Cup.

Darragh Burns and Conor Grant also started for the hosts while Dawson Devoy came off the bench.

Ryan Delaney and Anthony O’Connor featured for the visitors, with Dylan Connolly making a substitute appearance.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

English Championship results on Tuesday:

Birmingham 2 Swansea 2

Blackpool 0 Middlesbrough 3

Cardiff 2 Hull 3

Coventry 2 Wigan 0

QPR 1 Huddersfield 2

Sheffield Utd 0 Rotherham 1

Stoke 2 Luton 0

Watford 2 Reading 0