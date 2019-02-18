Injury from O'Mahony challenge rules Hogg out of Scotland's trip to France

STUART HOGG HAS been ruled out of Scotland’s Six Nations contest against France, while Finn Russell will go through return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury for Racing 92.

Full-back Hogg sustained a shoulder injury following a challenge from Peter O’Mahony in the 22-13 defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield and will not be considered for selection for the trip to Paris in round three.

“[Stuart Hogg] remains under the joint care of the Glasgow Warriors and Scotland medical teams, with his rehabilitation progress and review ongoing,” stated an injury bulletin issued by Scottish Rugby today.

Head coach Gregor Townsend may be without Russell too; the out-half was injured playing against Top 14 leaders Toulouse yesterday and faces a nervy wait to find out if he can be involved for his country this weekend.

Scotland have added six players to their training squad for the fixture. Out-half Duncan Weir, Edinburgh trio Magnus Bradbury, Dougie Fife and James Johnstone have been drafted in, along with Glasgow Warriors front-row forwards Zander Fagerson and George Turner.

Injured Glasgow Warriors duo George Horne (shoulder) and Stafford McDowall (ankle) miss out, as do David Cherry, Murray McCallum and Jake Kerr.

