This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injury from O'Mahony challenge rules Hogg out of Scotland's trip to France

Gregor Townsend has added six players to his squad ahead of Saturday’s game in Paris.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Feb 2019, 2:49 PM
51 minutes ago 1,435 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4499721
Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg.
Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg.
Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg.

STUART HOGG HAS been ruled out of Scotland’s Six Nations contest against France, while Finn Russell will go through return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury for Racing 92. 

Full-back Hogg sustained a shoulder injury following a challenge from Peter O’Mahony in the 22-13 defeat to Ireland at Murrayfield and will not be considered for selection for the trip to Paris in round three.

“[Stuart Hogg] remains under the joint care of the Glasgow Warriors and Scotland medical teams, with his rehabilitation progress and review ongoing,” stated an injury bulletin issued by Scottish Rugby today.

Head coach Gregor Townsend may be without Russell too; the out-half was injured playing against Top 14 leaders Toulouse yesterday and faces a nervy wait to find out if he can be involved for his country this weekend. 

Scotland have added six players to their training squad for the fixture. Out-half Duncan Weir, Edinburgh trio Magnus Bradbury, Dougie Fife and James Johnstone have been drafted in, along with Glasgow Warriors front-row forwards Zander Fagerson and George Turner.

Injured Glasgow Warriors duo George Horne (shoulder) and Stafford McDowall (ankle) miss out, as do David Cherry, Murray McCallum and Jake Kerr.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    IRELAND
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    Under-fire Sanchez is far from finished at the top level - Solskjaer
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie