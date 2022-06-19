Hollie Doyle becomes first female jockey to win French classic

Jockey Hollie Doyle became the first female rider to win the Prix de Diane – the French Oaks – on John and Thady Gosden’s Nashwa.

HOLLIE DOYLE became the first female jockey to win a French classic race when she rode favourite Nashwa to victory in the French Oaks (Prix de Diane) at Chantilly on Sunday.

The 25-year-old English jockey had finished third on Nashwa in the Epsom Oaks earlier this month but made no mistake this time riding a brilliant race to prevail.

She was congratulated by her fellow jockey and husband Tom Marquand on passing the post but Doyle refused to get swept up in what she had achieved.

“I am just privileged to be in this position,” she said.

