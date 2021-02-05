BE PART OF THE TEAM

Hollywood star's Wrexham takeover a step closer

Ryan Reynolds’ plans have received approval from a financial regulator.

By AFP Friday 5 Feb 2021, 10:29 PM
Ryan Reynolds (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

HOLLYWOOD STAR Ryan Reynolds’ proposed takeover of lowly Welsh football team Wrexham moved a step closer to reality on Friday with approval from a financial regulator.

Wrexham play in the fifth tier of English football — far removed from the glamour and worldwide reach of the Premier League.

But that did not stop Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney saying they wanted to turn the team into a “global force”.

Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted 98.6% in favour to accept the offer in November, but the takeover of the fan-owned club was still subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The club said on Friday, however, they had now received clearance and hoped to complete the sale next week.

“Wrexham Supporters Trust are pleased to inform supporters we have today received such approval from the FCA,” said a statement.

“Both parties shall now work to formally complete the sale of shares in Wrexham AFC next week.”

The actors made a donation to the club to help in the January transfer window while they waited for the takeover to be authorised.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

